Welcome to the first 'Live Blog' of the 2018 season. Notre Dame is set to host its annual Blue-Gold Game at 12:30 p.m. on NBC Sports.
Most recent updates will be posted at the top, so scroll to the bottom and scroll up to follow along chronologically.
😱 @jkicker19 with a monster leg and he sends home a 46-yard field goal.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 21, 2018
Blue 47, Gold 36#GoIrish☘️
Yoon good from 46. Blue leads 47-36 with 8 minutes to play.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
4TH QUARTER
Score at the end of the Third Quarter: Blue 44, Gold 35#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/568uTATn9p— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 21, 2018
Third quarter stats pic.twitter.com/WTmkoNcxTt— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
End of 3Q: 44-35 Blue.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
Speed Kills @TroyPride18 @DexterW_22 #GoIrish ☘ pic.twitter.com/cGCqVvEQYn— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 21, 2018
Sack @myraaann!— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 21, 2018
Blue team leads Gold team 44-24 with 2:45 remaining in the third quarter.#GoIrish ☘ pic.twitter.com/jJTXww6Qp7
Wimbush doesn't have his helmet anymore so looks like his day is done.— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) April 21, 2018
Always awesome to have our @NDFootball alumni back in the house!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/kWP8eu2c68— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) April 21, 2018
TD. Wimbush to Claypool. Gold leads Blue 44-28 with 8:35 to go in the third quarter— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
That incompletion on a slant route is an example of Wimbush improving his decision making and accuracy. The way the CB played the route low and in front was the only way for the WR to have a chance. If it's high and on the WR it might get picked or batted down.— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) April 21, 2018
Dexter Williams busts a huge run for 72 yards. Troy Pride runs him down— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
3RD QUARTER
HALFTIME STATS pic.twitter.com/55OXl9UfiJ— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
Make that 8-14 for 174 yards and a TD with a drop and a throwaway for Wimbush since his interception.— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) April 21, 2018
Yoon misses from 37 to end the first half.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
Blue leads Gold 37-28 at halftime.
First touchdown in Notre Dame Stadium for @jafararmstrong3!— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 21, 2018
How does it feel, 8?#GoIrish ☘ pic.twitter.com/h6cDj9zzli
Dexter Williams rushes in for the score to put Blue up, 37-23, with 4:29 left in the second!— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) April 21, 2018
📺 @NBCSN #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/ZXJcX1RYG0
Since his interception, Wimbush has competed 4-6 passes for 123 yards and a TD with one dropped pass in the end zone. Good response to the miscue. That's important for him. INT's are going to happen, but how do you respond? That's a strong response.— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) April 21, 2018
TD Dexter Williams. XP from Yoon good. Blue leads 37-23 with 4:29 to go in the first half.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
Late throw by Book on the 3rd down fade made that a really hard catch attempt by McKinley. If the ball comes out sooner McKinley has a better chance.— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) April 21, 2018
Yoon misses from 44 yards out. Blue leads 30-23 with 7:22 left in 2Q.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
Wimbush connects with Miles Boykin for a 64 yard TD. Blue 30 Gold 19 with 10:21 to go in the half.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
That is a looooong throw from Wimbush. Good pass pro by the OL and nice job by Boykin outplaying Watkins for the ball and another offensive TD.— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) April 21, 2018
Touchdown Jafar Armstrong.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
Takes it 25 yards up the middle for the Blue score.
Blue now leads 23-19 with 10:49 to play in the half.
BREAKING: A Notre Dame safety has intercepted a pass.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
Jalen Elliot takes a Wimbush pass back for 21 yards.
Doerer connects from 20 yards to tie it up at 16.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
2ND QUARTER
At the end of Q1, Gold Team leads Blue Team 16-13. @alohigilman leads the defense with 5 tackles and a forced fumble. @DTranquill adds 4 tackles and a sack.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 21, 2018
On offense, @ian_book23 passed for 115 yards & @ChaseClaypool already covered 96 himself.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/ukYZ7fjKnW
- Irish front seven is noticeably faster than last year— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) April 21, 2018
- Safeties are closing on the ball but also have missed a couple of routes
- Short yardage run game has been good so far
- WR's are making plays, which is good, but 2 drops and a fumble to go with some big plays.
Quick 1st Quarter observations— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) April 21, 2018
- Outside of the one forced that should have been an INT, good decision making by Wimbush. Drops killed final drive. Good arm speed today
- OL beat DL much of the spring, but DL is controlling the game today. 99, 9 and 41 are making plays
First quarter stats pic.twitter.com/Kr4c0YekPw— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
After one quarter of action, Gold leads Blue 16-13— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
Yoon connects from 40 yards. It's 16-13 Gold over Blue with 0:28 to go in the first quarter.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
After a few sacks, Gold leads 16-10 with 4:13 to play in the first quarter.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
Yoon converts from 28 yards. Gold leads 12-10 with 7:12 to go in the first quarter.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
Wimbush puts one right on the money for 45 yards to Miles Boykin.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
Blue Team is on the board. #GoIrish ☘ pic.twitter.com/aLfhHUqPGa— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 21, 2018
Crawford has to do a better job playing the ball. Good concentration by Claypool for the big play.— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) April 21, 2018
Book to Chase Claypool for an 85-yard TD.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
Shaun Crawford had Claypool by the legs, but Claypool escaped and took it home.
Gold 10, Blue 7, 10:45 left in the first
Wimbush hits Michael Young for a big gain, but Alohi Gilman pops the ball free.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
10-0 Gold.
3-and-out for Ian Book and the second team offense.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
4-0 Gold after a sack from Ade Ogundeji— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
Gold team picks up 3 points on the first drive with a TFL and drive stop.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2018
3-0 Gold, 13:41 to go in the first.
1ST QUARTER
Here are today's Gold Team starters:— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 21, 2018
DL @DaelinHayes_IX
DL @khalid_kareem53
DL @JerryTillery
DL @Truk_sauce
LB @TevonConey
LB @DTranquill
R @AsmarBilal
CB @julianlove27
CB @TroyPride18
S @alohigilman
S @Jae_Uno_ #GoIrish ☘ pic.twitter.com/HYzEGgNYNI
Here are today's Blue Team starters:— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 21, 2018
QB @WimbushB7
LT @Iggyike17
LG @AlexBars_
C @smustipher53
RG @Big_TK78
RT @rhainsey72
WR @MBoykin814
WR @SlipperyFox10
WR @ChaseClaypool
RB @TonnJoness
TE @AlizeMack97 #GoIrish ☘ pic.twitter.com/9ocRnx1RxC
For the first time at home in 2018, here come the Irish.@NDFootball’s spring Blue-Gold game kicks off NOW on @NBCSN!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/0sb4HauCIP— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) April 21, 2018
The scoring for today's Blue-Gold Game:— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 21, 2018
Offense:
TD - 6
Extra point - 1
Two point conversion - 2
FG - 3
Defense:
TD - 6
Turnover forced - 3
Three and out - 3
Stop - 2
Sack - 1
Tackle for a loss - 1#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/eRLDlfwLDR
It's good to be back home.#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/fYVzXWjiWj— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 21, 2018
11:45 A.M. - Take a look at some things to keep an eye on during the game offensively and defensively via BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell.
9:18 A.M. - Notre Dame announces senior guard Alex Bars as the fourth captain for the 2018 season.
Alex Bars joins Sam Mustipher, Tyler Newsome and Drue Tranquill as our fourth team captain for the 2018 season. #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/guzS8t7bFW— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 21, 2018
----
