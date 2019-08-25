Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea made two comments during last week’s media day that summed up where his inside linebackers are right now, and how he is likely to employ that unit for the remainder of the season.

“It’s going to be all hands on deck,” Lea stated. “… I think we’re starting to get a picture of where the pieces fit. And also, we’ve yet to play a game, so we’re going to be learning and growing through that experience too. Kind of come what may, have the ability to stick and move and adjust.”

“I want to be able to use the skill sets of each player,” was the second comment that Lea made, showing what his linebacker unit – and defense – will look like in 2019.

Lea’s first comment shows that:

1) The two veteran linebackers that have started much of fall camp – Asmar Bilal and Drew White – are likely going to start the season as the first linebackers out.

2) Three young linebackers that have been working in the rotation – Jack Lamb, Shayne Simon and Bo Bauer – will also see early action.

3) None of those jobs are locked in, and who starts or who comes off the bench or how many snaps each player earns on a week-to-week basis is still very much up for grabs.