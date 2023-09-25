Notre Dame's wide receiver depth chart took another hit Monday. Head coach Marcus Freeman announced that junior wide receiver Deion Colzie will be out for multiple weeks with a knee injury. Fellow junior wide receiver Jayden Thomas is also questionable for Saturday's game against No. 17 Duke (4-0) with a hamstring strain. Colzie, who didn't play in Saturday's 17-14 loss to Ohio State, played the sixth-most snaps at wide receiver in the first five games for No. 11 Notre Dame (4-1). Colzie caught three passes for 45 yards and one touchdown during his 51 offensive snaps. All three receptions came in the season opener against Navy. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

The Irish have been without graduate senior wide receiver Matt Salerno since the Tennessee State game when he suffered a leg injury expected to keep him out for an extended period of time. Freeman has not clarified when Salerno will be available to return. Colzie will have arthroscopic surgery on his knee this week, Freeman said. "It's prevented him from really performing at the level he believes he should be at," Freeman said. "So we're going to scope his knee this week. He'll be out for a couple weeks." Notre Dame defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio had a similar surgery earlier this year and missed three games after undergoing surgery following the Navy game. He returned to play 12 defensive snaps against Ohio State.