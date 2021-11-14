Notre Dame football in the polls: The Irish are 9-1. Where are they ranked?

Another one bit the dust on Saturday. Oklahoma, a team ranked ahead of Notre Dame in the top 10 of all three major polls, lost to Baylor. As a result, the Irish moved up a spot in both the Coaches and Associated Press Polls. The Fighting Irish (9-1) are now ranked No. 6 in each of those polls. It'll be interesting to see where Notre Dame checks in Tuesday when the third set of College Football Playoff rankings are released. The Irish were ranked No. 9 last week.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly and his Fighting Irish are ranked No. 6 in the Week 12 AP Poll. (Keith Lucas/BGI)

Notre Dame has two regular season games remaining; this Saturday at home against Georgia Tech (3-7) and on the road at Stanford (3-7). Those aren't exactly the types of high profile games Notre Dame would need to win to catch the eye of the pollsters and the CFP committee. As it stands, Notre Dame would need some chaos to occur in the final two weeks of the regular season to crack the top four in the playoff rankings. Undefeated Cincinnati, who beat Notre Dame in South Bend on Oct. 2, is still ranked ahead of the Irish — as are a plethora of other one-loss teams. Here is how the AP Top 25 shaped up after Week 11's games.

College Football AP Top 25 Week 12