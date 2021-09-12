Notre Dame football in the polls: Irish slide in both Coaches Poll, AP Poll
Notre Dame's three-point, come-from-behind victory over Toledo wasn't convincing enough for the liking of coaches and media members who vote in their respective polls.
The Fighting Irish fell a few spots in both the Coaches Poll and Associated Press Poll, both of which were released Sunday afternoon.
Notre Dame (2-0) dropped from No. 7 to No. 10 in the Coaches Poll. The Irish went from No. 8 to No. 12 in the AP Poll.
Notre Dame was jumped by Oregon, Iowa, Penn State and Florida in the AP Poll. No. 4 Oregon and No. 5 Iowa both pulled off top-10 upsets on the road. The Ducks beat then-No. 3 Ohio State, and the Hawkeyes beat then-No. 9 Iowa State.
Notre Dame plays unranked Purdue (2-0) this week before getting into games against fellow ranked foes. The Irish play No. 18 Wisconsin (1-1) at Soldier Field on Sept. 25. Then they host No. 8 Cincinnati (2-0) on Oct. 2.
The Irish are on the road at No. 15 Virginia Tech (2-0) on Oct. 9 and at home against No. 21 North Carolina (1-1) on Oct. 30. USC travels to Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 23, but the Trojans fell out of the polls after a blowout home loss to Stanford.
