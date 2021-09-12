Notre Dame football in the polls: Irish slide in both Coaches Poll, AP Poll

Notre Dame's three-point, come-from-behind victory over Toledo wasn't convincing enough for the liking of coaches and media members who vote in their respective polls.

The Fighting Irish fell a few spots in both the Coaches Poll and Associated Press Poll, both of which were released Sunday afternoon.

Notre Dame (2-0) dropped from No. 7 to No. 10 in the Coaches Poll. The Irish went from No. 8 to No. 12 in the AP Poll.