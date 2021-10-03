Notre Dame football in polls: How far did Irish fall after Cincinnati loss?

Notre Dame suffered its first loss of the season Saturday against Cincinnati. Naturally, the Fighting Irish (4-1) fell in both the Coaches Poll and Associated Press Poll.

Notre Dame checked in at No. 13 in the former and No. 14 in the latter. Before the loss to the Bearcats, Notre Dame was ranked No. 7 and No. 9, respectively.

Cincinnati, who beat a ranked Power 5 opponent for the first time since 2009, moved up to No. 6 in the Coaches Poll and No. 5 in the AP Poll.