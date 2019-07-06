It is July 6th and Chip Long and the offensive staff have met all their needs in the 2020 class, and they did so in very impressive fashion. Landing Omaha (Neb.) Burke wide receiver Xavier Watts was the final missing piece to what has been an exciting puzzle for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame entered the 2020 cycle with certain positional needs, but beyond that the staff was looking for specific attributes. The staff wanted to add more speed and explosiveness to the roster, it wanted to add difference makers at the skill positions, and it wanted to add high upside players to the class.

POSITION NEEDS

Notre Dame needed just one player at both quarterback and running back, and it landed its top player at both positions. The wide receiver class is loaded nationally, and Notre Dame needed three receivers minimum after signing two a season ago. The commitment of Watts gives the Irish three wideouts.

The Irish staff chose not to sign a tight end in 2019, which was a down year at the position, instead focusing on adding a pair of impact players in 2020. Long did just that, landing the only two players he offered to play tight end in the class.

Offensive line is the only position where Notre Dame failed to meet its numbers needs, but that ultimately was a decision they chose to make. Three was the initial target number, but after landing an elite offensive tackle target and another high upside player to go with two early commits in the 2021 class, the staff decided to shut things down up front with the 2020 class.

MEETING NEEDS WITH TOP TARGETS

New Canaan (Conn.) High School quarterback Drew Pyne, Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree and St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet wide receiver Jordan Johnson were the No. 1 players on the board for Notre Dame from the moment they began focusing on the 2020 class.