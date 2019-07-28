A season ago the Notre Dame defense entered the season with tremendous experience. The Fighting Irish returned 12 different players with starting experience, and nine were considered returning starters from the previous season.

The result was first-year coordinator Clark Lea putting a unit on the field that fueled Notre Dame’s 12-0 regular season and the school’s first-ever playoff berth.

Lea has a distinctly different challenge in year two. He returns experience and top-notch talent at defensive end, safety and one cornerback spot, but the rest of his defensive roster will be quite young. The positive for Lea and the other Irish assistants, however, is that youth is very talented.

How quickly the sophomore class grows up will go a long way towards determining how successful Notre Dame will be on defense this season.