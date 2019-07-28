Notre Dame Defense In Need Of Impact Production From The Sophomore Class
A season ago the Notre Dame defense entered the season with tremendous experience. The Fighting Irish returned 12 different players with starting experience, and nine were considered returning starters from the previous season.
The result was first-year coordinator Clark Lea putting a unit on the field that fueled Notre Dame’s 12-0 regular season and the school’s first-ever playoff berth.
Lea has a distinctly different challenge in year two. He returns experience and top-notch talent at defensive end, safety and one cornerback spot, but the rest of his defensive roster will be quite young. The positive for Lea and the other Irish assistants, however, is that youth is very talented.
How quickly the sophomore class grows up will go a long way towards determining how successful Notre Dame will be on defense this season.
IMPACT PRODUCTION NEEDED
A pair of front seven sophomores will be asked to not only step into the lineup, but to provide impact production in 2019.
Defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola had the best run-stop rate of all the defensive tackles as a true freshman, which shows his playmaking skills. Ademilola is athletic, explosive and has the potential to be a disruptive player against the run and pass. If he starts to tap into his immense potential this fall he’ll give the Irish interior a much-needed boost in playmaking, especially against the run.
The issue for Ademilola last season was his lack of size and strength allowed him to get knocked off the ball too much. Now in his second season, Ademilola has to show he has the power to hold up at the point of attack, and the motor to finish off more plays. If Ademilola can hold up and play with a bit more fire he’ll give the defense an impact player.
