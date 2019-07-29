Notre Dame players report to fall camp on Friday and the first practice is Sunday. That means summer workouts are over and the team is ready to start focusing even more on the 2019 season.

Blue & Gold Illustrated has talked to a number of sources about how the summer went, and today we are releasing the first part of our insider scoop on how things went this summer and where things stand heading into fall camp.

Part I focuses on Notre Dame's offensive skill players, and there were some noteworthy comments about a few very talented young players.