Notre Dame took a massive hit this offseason when starting linebackers Drue Tranquill and Te’von Coney exhausted their eligibility and headed to the NFL. That duo took 605 career tackles, 49 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and 15 pass breakups with them.

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Clark Lea returns a deep and talented roster, but its littered with inexperienced prospects. Notre Dame returns 166 career tackles, but 96 of those are from fifth-year senior Asmar Bilal.

Notre Dame enters fall camp with all three startling linebacker positions (Buck, Mike, Rover) up for grabs. Who wins those starting roles, and who seizes a rotation role, will be determined over the next month. The ideal scenario for Notre Dame in 2019 is that two starters emerge and another player at each performs well enough to create a rotation.

The linebackers are the next position to be broken down heading into Fall Camp.