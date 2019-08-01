News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-01 12:00:38 -0500') }} football Edit

2019 Notre Dame Position Preview: Linebackers

Cbzzquiowvifzvulbzvi
Notre Dame junior Jordan Genmark Heath will have a chance to force himself into a young, but deep and talented LB depth chart. (Photo by Angela Driskell)
Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

Notre Dame took a massive hit this offseason when starting linebackers Drue Tranquill and Te’von Coney exhausted their eligibility and headed to the NFL. That duo took 605 career tackles, 49 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and 15 pass breakups with them.

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Clark Lea returns a deep and talented roster, but its littered with inexperienced prospects. Notre Dame returns 166 career tackles, but 96 of those are from fifth-year senior Asmar Bilal.

Notre Dame enters fall camp with all three startling linebacker positions (Buck, Mike, Rover) up for grabs. Who wins those starting roles, and who seizes a rotation role, will be determined over the next month. The ideal scenario for Notre Dame in 2019 is that two starters emerge and another player at each performs well enough to create a rotation.

The linebackers are the next position to be broken down heading into Fall Camp.

Sign up today to get 50% off an annual membership plus a FREE digital copy of the 2019 Notre Dame Football Preview magazine!


premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}