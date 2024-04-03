SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The 18-second clip shared on Notre Dame football’s social media accounts showed sophomore-to-be cornerback Christian Gray breaking up four passes and intercepting another during the first six spring practices. The caption indicated that Gray “has been all over the field this spring.” With the Irish losing starting cornerback Benjamin Morrison to a shoulder injury and reserve cornerback Clarence Lewis to the transfer portal in the last 10 days, Gray’s field coverage has been true in more ways than one. “I’m just going out doing God’s work,” Gray said Wednesday after Notre Dame’s seventh spring practice and first since a weeklong Easter break. “I know what I’m capable of and everything. I know people can tell me I’m doing great. I just really focus on progression and growing more and sharing the glory of God and what he’s done for me. “These gifts, I’m going to share it out to the fans, my teammates and the whole world to be honest.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

