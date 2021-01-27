Throughout the past nine days we have reviewed the scholarship breakdown of each position, with questions/analysis about the future. Today, we put it together in one lump summary of the 89 scholarship players (so far), including the 26 incoming recruits (so far). An asterisk with the freshmen denotes their plans to enroll next week for the 2021 spring semester.

Notre Dame has posted a 33-5 record the past three seasons and made two College Football Playoff appearances. (Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports)

Quarterbacks (5)

5th-Year Senior — Jack Coan Senior — None Junior — Brendon Clark Sophomore —Drew Pyne Freshmen — Tyler Buchner* and Ron Powlus III* Note: Wisconsin graduate transfer Coan started 18 games in 2018-19 before sitting out 2020 with an injury. His experience makes him the front-runner.

Running Backs (5)

5th-Year Seniors — None Senior — C’Bo Flemister Juniors — Kyren Williams and Kendall Abdur-Rahman Sophomore — Chris Tyree Freshman — Audric Estime Note: Still expected to sign on Feb. 3 is Louisiana three-star Logan Diggs, who committed verbally to the Irish in July but delayed with the early signing in December. Williams rushed for 1,125 yards last season and Tyree 496.

Wide Receivers (12)

5th-Year Senior — Avery Davis Seniors — Kevin Austin, Micah Jones, Lawrence Keys III, Braden Lenzy and Joe Wilkins Jr. Juniors — None Sophomores — Jay Brunelle, Jordan Johnson and Xavier Watts Freshmen — Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles Jr.* and Jayden Thomas Notes: Davis in the slot is the top returning wideout with 24 catches for 322 yards and two scores, but no one else from this group caught more than seven passes in 2020.

Tight Ends (5)

Senior — George Takacs Juniors — None Sophomores — Kevin Bauman and Michael Mayer Freshmen — Cane Berrong* and Mitchell Evans* Note: Tommy Tremble bypassed his senior season to enter the NFL Draft, but Mayer tied for the team lead in receptions (42 for 450 yards and two scores), a Notre Dame freshman record at his position.

Offensive Tackles (8)

5th-Year Senior — Josh Lugg Seniors — None Juniors — Quinn Carroll and Andrew Kristofic Sophomores — Tosh Baker and Michael Carmody Freshmen — Joe Alt, Blake Fisher* and Caleb Johnson* Note: All five starters on Notre Dame’s line last year at one point played tackle, so there could be some shuffling here as well — or possibly 2019-20 starting center Jarrett Patterson shifting back to his original left tackle spot to replace three-year starter Liam Eichenberg.

Guards/Centers (7)

5th-Year Senior — Dillan Gibbons Seniors — Jarrett Patterson and John Dirksen Juniors — Zeke Correll and Hunter Spears Sophomores — None Freshmen — Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler* Notes: Patterson is the lone returning starter, but with four starters needing to be replaced, this is a Rubik’s Cube of possibilities to find the five best starters for where the collective group is best suited. Correll started twice, including the playoff versus Alabama, late in the year in place of the injured Patterson.

Defensive Ends (8)

Senior — Justin Ademilola Juniors — Isaiah Foskey and NaNa Osafo-Mensah Sophomores — Jordan Botelho and Alexander Ehrensberger Freshmen — Devin Aupiu*, Jason Onye and Will Schweitzer* Notes: Foskey becomes the linchpin with 2020 starters Ade Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes off to the NFL and Ovie Oghoufo opting to be a grad transfer at Texas. He could play vyper or the strong side (where Ademilola had 17 stops last year), and was actually second on the team in sacks last year with 4.5, and second among the linemen in tackles (20). Osafo-Mensah was sidelined last year because of knee surgery.

Defensive Tackles (8)

5th-Year Seniors: Kurt Hinish and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa Senior — Jayson Ademilola Juniors — Howard Cross III and Jacob Lacey Sophomores — Aidan Keanaaina and Rylie Mills Freshman — Gabriel Rubio* Notes: Hinish and Tagovailoa-Amosa will be third-year starters in the middle, with plenty of rotation. Mills is a wild card because he could also help at strong-side end after playing 141 snaps as a freshman while coming on strong later in the year.

Rover (3)

5th-Year Senior: Isaiah Pryor Senior — Paul Moala Junior — None Sophomore — None (for now) Freshman — Prince Kollie Notes: Ohio State graduate transfer Pryor and Moala were both safety recruits, but then again so was 2020 Butkus Award winner Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who fit perfectly at this hybrid position. It remains to be seen if new coordinator Marcus Freeman utilizes the position similarly in his scheme.

Inside Linebackers (8)

5th-Year Senior: Drew White Seniors — Bo Bauer and Shayne Simon Juniors — JD Bertrand, Osita Ekwonu, Jack Kiser and Marist Liufau Sophomores — None Freshman — Kahanu Kia Notes: Mike linebacker White returns with easily the most career tackles among any Irish player (144, 17 for loss), and as an All-ACC Academic selection he is a prime candidate to be a 2021 captain, although Bauer (26 tackles) excelled as well in his place in sub packages. Finding consistency at the Buck position will be crucial among Liufau (22 tackles), Kiser (20) and Simon (14). Liufau and Kiser also have received some training at rover.

Cornerbacks (9)

Senior — TaRiq Bracy Junior — Cam Hart Sophomores — Ramon Henderson, Clarence Lewis and Caleb Offord Freshmen — Ryan Barnes*, JoJo Johnson, Philip Riley* and Chance Tucker Notes: Bracy as a 2019 sophomore led the team in passes broken up with seven, but last year in the second half of the 2020 season was supplanted at field corner by Lewis, who recorded seven passes defensed as a freshman. Finding a boundary corner to replace North Carolina State graduate transfer Nick McCloud will be a priority.

Safeties (7)

Seniors — Houston Griffith and DJ Brown Juniors — Litchfield Ajavon, Kyle Hamilton and KJ Wallace Sophomores — None Freshmen — Khari Gee and Justin Walters* Notes: All-American Hamilton will be the centerpiece of the 2021 defense with his range and supreme skills as a center fielder in the alignment. Former top-50 recruit Griffith was in the transfer portal for several weeks before getting re-recruited to return. Brown had more snaps (242) in a reserve role than Griffith (212), but both will be expected to make significant strides in 2021.

Kicking Game (4)