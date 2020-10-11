Notre Dame-Florida State: On Paper Revisited
FLORIDA STATE RUNNING GAME VS. NOTRE DAME RUN DEFENSE
First-time starter Jordan Travis at quarterback put forth a remarkable effort with his elusiveness (19 carries for 96 yards and one touchdown) and ability to shake would-be tacklers. Notre Dame then became so locked in on Travis with his zone reads that it enabled running back La’Damian Webb (13 carries for 59 yards and one score) to be effective in spurts on sprint or other conventional handoffs, especially on the FSU drive that cut the deficit to 28-20.
Florida State’s 153 rushing yards, 3.8 yards per carry and two rushing scores weren’t crushing, but the ground attack did help keep them in the game for the most part.
ADVANTAGE: Even
FLORIDA STATE PASSING GAME VS. NOTRE DAME PASS DEFENSE
Travis jolted the Fighting Irish in the first quarter by completing 5 of 7 passes for 107 yards, including a perfect 48-yard dime to Tamorrion Terry for a score. Thereafter he was a modest 8 of 17 for 97 yards while the Seminoles tallied only nine points the final 45 minutes.
