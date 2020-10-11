First-time starter Jordan Travis at quarterback put forth a remarkable effort with his elusiveness (19 carries for 96 yards and one touchdown) and ability to shake would-be tacklers. Notre Dame then became so locked in on Travis with his zone reads that it enabled running back La’Damian Webb (13 carries for 59 yards and one score) to be effective in spurts on sprint or other conventional handoffs, especially on the FSU drive that cut the deficit to 28-20.

Florida State’s 153 rushing yards, 3.8 yards per carry and two rushing scores weren’t crushing, but the ground attack did help keep them in the game for the most part.

ADVANTAGE: Even