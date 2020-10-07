Standout running back Cam Akers was a second-round pick after leading the Seminoles with 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019. With Akers gone, expect a continued by-committee approach at this position with players that averaged 130.0 rushing yards through the first two ACC games (and losses) versus Georgia Tech and Miami, but padded the numbers with 263 last weekend versus FCS foe Jacksonville State..

The hope is that redshirt sophomore Jashaun Corbin, a transfer from Texas A&M, eventually emerges as the Seminoles’ feature back. During the 1-2 start he had the most carries (26) but only the third-most yards with 124 yards, a 4.8 average per attempt. His 11 catches for 70 yards also were tied for third on the team.