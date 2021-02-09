It will be the second meeting between the two teams. They played for the first time in the 1992 Sugar Bowl, when the No. 18 Irish beat the No. 3 Gators 39-28.

The Irish will play a home-and-home with Florida in 2031 and 2032, per a Tuesday morning announcement. The series begins Nov. 15, 2031 in South Bend and ends with a Sept. 11, 2032 game in Gainesville, Fla.

Notre Dame has added a series with an SEC power in the extremely distant future.

Notre Dame is 29-20 against the SEC and has faced 10 of its 14 teams at least once. The exceptions are Arkansas, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Auburn.

One of those was supposed to come off the list last fall, but Arkansas' September 18 trip to South Bend was canceled. That game was the start of a home-and-home between the Razorbacks and Irish. The series second leg is still set for 2025 in Fayetteville, Ark.

Including the Arkansas series, Notre Dame now has four home-and-homes scheduled with SEC opponents:

• Arkansas (2025)

• Texas A&M (2024, 2025)

• Alabama (2028, 2029)

• Florida (2031, 2032)

Notre Dame's 2031 schedule also includes road games at Clemson, Virginia and Pitt, and home games against Navy, North Carolina State and Miami. In addition to the away game at Florida, the 2032 slate includes road opponents Georgia Tech Miami and Navy, and home foes Florida State, Louisville and Wake Forest.

The Irish have future home-and-homes with Ohio State (2022-23), Michigan State (2026-27), Purdue (2021, 2024-28) and Michigan (2033-34).