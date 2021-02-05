Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly gave his famous quote back in December of 2019, prior to the Camping World Bowl, stating he wanted to break out of the 15th-ranked or 10th-ranked recruiting classes to get into the “next echelon.” In looking at Rivals rankings, Notre Dame was smack dab in the Nos. 11-14 range from 2014-19. The 2020 class finished No. 22 in large part to taking only 17 prospects. Had the Irish added three more with even the lowest three-star designation (5.5 recruit rank), they would have moved up No. 16 in the country. For the 2021 cycle, Notre Dame tied its biggest class in the Kelly era. On paper, the group is similar to the 2018 class, with both having 27 signees, a 3.44 average star ranking per recruit, and a total of 12 five- and four-prospects. Notre Dame’s current class finished with the No. 10 spot in the Rivals rankings, while the 2018 class was No. 11.

With the No. 10 finish, Notre Dame has its first Rivals top-10 class since the 2013 cycle in which the Irish inked four five-star prospects and 14 four-star players. Linebacker Jaylon Smith became a Butkus Award winner at Notre Dame, while the other five-stars in the class – running back Greg Bryant, safety Max Redfield and defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes – all transferred out from Notre Dame during their collegiate careers. Notre Dame has signed five-star prospects in back-to-back classes, the first time since the 2013 and 2014 cycles. Rivals.com’s Mike Farrell had a one-on-one interview with Kelly on National Signing Day and asked about his aforementioned comments about breaking into the next level of recruiting rankings. Kelly noted he’s been asked about those comments many times and clarified what he meant by them. “Top five to us – we weren’t quoting what [Rivals] considers to be top five,” Kelly said. “We have our own way of determining top five. I think four out of the last five years we’ve been top 10 per Rivals, 247 and ESPN — the way you guys put it together. But we have another way because we have to factor other things into that. “We were talking about how we factored in what we considered to be a top five recruiting class and that means getting quality talent — guys we put on the field and show that at the end of the year.