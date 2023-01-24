Notre Dame finishes with 11 signees in final Rivals250 for 2023 class
The final month leading into the early signing period for the 2023 class didn’t treat Notre Dame particularly well. The Irish lost verbal commitments from Rivals250 four-star running backs Dylan Edwards (Colorado) and Jayden Limar (Oregon) and five-star safety Peyton Bowen (Oklahoma).
The final Rivals250 for the 2023 class didn’t treat Notre Dame particularly well either. Two Notre Dame signees previously ranked inside the Rivals250 — cornerback Micah Bell and offensive tackle Sullivan Absher — dropped out of it, and no Notre Dame signees improved on their overall rankings, which was previously updated in early December.
In the new update 156 of the 250 prospects included in the Rivals250 dropped at least one spot in the overall rankings.
Eleven of Notre Dame's signees were included in Tuesday’s release of the final Rivals250 — an impressive total though a significant fall from having 16 commitments in the December rankings release. The 11 Rivals250 signees in the 2023 class ties the 2006 class for Notre Dame’s fifth-most since the Rivals250 started in 2006. Notre Dame signed 13 Rivals250 recruits in the 2022 class, which was the highest total since reaching the same number in 2013. The Notre Dame record of 16 was set in 2008.
Notre Dame sits at No. 9 in the 2023 team rankings with 19 four-star signees and five three-star signees. The Irish should finish with a top-10 class in the Rivals team rankings for a third consecutive cycle, which hasn't happened since 2006-08.
Under head coach Brian Kelly, Notre Dame went seven straight years without a top-10 class from 2014-20.
Since the previous Rivals250 release, Rivals analysts were able to see many of the top recruits in the country compete against each other in the three major all-star games: Under Armour Next All-America Game, All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl. Though Notre Dame had nine participants in those all-star games, none of them impressed enough to leap others in the Rivals250.
Four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, who competed in the Under Armour game, was the lone Notre Dame signee to not drop any spots in the overall rankings. He remained at No. 205 as the No. 13 outside linebacker in the class.
Six Notre Dame signees had relatively negligible drops of less than 10 overall spots: linebacker Drayk Bowen, defensive end Brenan Vernon, wide receiver Rico Flores Jr., wide receiver Braylon James, quarterback Kenny Minchey and offensive guard Chris Terek.
Bell, an All-American Bowl participant, had the biggest drop from No. 141 overall to outside the Rivals250. The other large drops included Under Armour All-American Jeremiyah Love (down 70 spots), offensive tackle Charles Jagusah (47), wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (22) and cornerback Christian Gray (15). Absher didn’t necessarily drop far as he was ranked No. 247 overall before falling out of the Rivals250.
The final Rivals250 included five former Notre Dame commits: Alabama defensive end Keon Keeley (No. 5 overall), Peyton Bowen (12), Edwards (100), Limar (150) and USC offensive tackle Elijah Paige (172).
Below is a complete rundown of Notre Dame’s signees in the final Rivals250. Position rankings updates won't be reflected until Wednesday (offense) and Thursday (defense).
Overall change: Down three spots.
Position change: From No. 1 OLB to No. 2 ILB.
Bowen played in the All-American Bowl.
Overall change: Down six spots.
Position change: From No. 7 SDE to No. 8 SDE.
Vernon played in the All-American Bowl.
Overall change: Down 15 spots.
Position change: From No. 10 CB to No. 12 CB.
Overall change: Down 22 spots.
Position change: From No. 13 to No. 17 WR.
Overall change: Down 70 spots.
Position change: From No. 4 RB to No. 8 RB.
Love played in the Under Armour Next All-America Game.
Overall change: Down four spots.
Position change: From No. 22 WR to No. 23 WR.
Flores missed the All-American Bowl due to a knee injury.
Overall change: Down seven spots.
Position change: From No. 27 WR to No. 28 WR.
James played in the Under Armour Next All-America Game.
Overall change: Down 47 spots.
Position change: From No. 9 OT to No. 15 OT.
Jagusah missed the All-American Bowl due to a knee injury.
Overall change: Zero.
Position change: From No. 14 OLB to No. 13 OLB.
Ausberry played in the Under Armour Next All-America Game.
Overall change: Down one spot.
Position change: Stayed at No. 11 pro-style QB.
Minchey missed the All-American Bowl due to a shoulder injury.
Overall change: Down one spot.
Position change: Stayed at No. 12 OG.
