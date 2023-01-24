The final month leading into the early signing period for the 2023 class didn’t treat Notre Dame particularly well. The Irish lost verbal commitments from Rivals250 four-star running backs Dylan Edwards (Colorado) and Jayden Limar (Oregon) and five-star safety Peyton Bowen (Oklahoma).

The final Rivals250 for the 2023 class didn’t treat Notre Dame particularly well either. Two Notre Dame signees previously ranked inside the Rivals250 — cornerback Micah Bell and offensive tackle Sullivan Absher — dropped out of it, and no Notre Dame signees improved on their overall rankings, which was previously updated in early December.

In the new update 156 of the 250 prospects included in the Rivals250 dropped at least one spot in the overall rankings.

Eleven of Notre Dame's signees were included in Tuesday’s release of the final Rivals250 — an impressive total though a significant fall from having 16 commitments in the December rankings release. The 11 Rivals250 signees in the 2023 class ties the 2006 class for Notre Dame’s fifth-most since the Rivals250 started in 2006. Notre Dame signed 13 Rivals250 recruits in the 2022 class, which was the highest total since reaching the same number in 2013. The Notre Dame record of 16 was set in 2008.

Notre Dame sits at No. 9 in the 2023 team rankings with 19 four-star signees and five three-star signees. The Irish should finish with a top-10 class in the Rivals team rankings for a third consecutive cycle, which hasn't happened since 2006-08.

Under head coach Brian Kelly, Notre Dame went seven straight years without a top-10 class from 2014-20.

