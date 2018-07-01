The conclusion of the College Baseball World Series on Thursday marked the end of the 2017-18 Learfield Sports Directors' Cup competition.



After elevating to No. 6 at the end of the winter sports competition, Notre Dame finished tied with Wisconsin at No. 22 while garnering far fewer points in the spring.

The competition is divided into three segments: fall sports, winter sports and spring sports. A total of 291 different schools tallied points in the Division I rankings, with 100 the highest possible score for winning a national title in a team event. Point totals range on how far a team advances in the NCAA Championships in their respective sports, or ranking in football.

• At the end of the fall sports campaign, Notre Dame ranked 20th with 205 points: 66 in football (final Associated Press ranking of No. 11), and then 64 in women’s soccer, 50 in men’s soccer and 25 in women’s volleyball, all of which earned NCAA Tournament bids.

• The winter sports season provided a tremendous boost with national titles in fencing (100 points) and women’s basketball (100 points), and a runner-up finish in men’s hockey to Minnesota Duluth adding 90 more points.

In addition, the indoor track and field season results contributed 43.5 points from the women and 16.5 from the men, while the swimming teams produced 49.5 points from the men and 24 from the women in the NCAA results.

That gave Notre Dame a 423.5-point total for the spring and 628.5 overall when including the fall.

• In the spring, the Irish managed only 175.50 points, with five different sports unable to score: baseball, women’s lacrosse, rowing, men’s track and field and women’s tennis. The points came from softball (50), men’s tennis (50), women’s golf (27), men’s lacrosse (25) and women’s track and field (23.5).

Among “cold-weather schools,” Notre Dame saw four place ahead of it: Michigan (6), Ohio State (7), Penn State (12) and Minnesota (19).

In the 15-team ACC of which the Irish are a member, five schools tallied more points than Notre Dame’s 804.00: No. 9 Florida State (1,038.75), No. 11 Duke (1004.25), No. 13 North Carolina (917.50), No. 15 North Carolina State (894.75) and No. 21 Virginia (830.00).

Twenty total team sports — 10 for men and 10 for women — are counted in the final standings. The competition began in 1994 and the Stanford Cardinal have captured the Cup every school year since 1995.

Stanford again finished atop the final 2017-18 Division I Learfield Directors’ Cup standings with 1442.00 total points. The Cardinal recorded four national championships — men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s swimming and diving, and women’s tennis. In addition, Stanford tallied 12 top-10 finishes.



For the eighth time, UCLA finished second overall with 1326.00 total points. The Bruins recorded three national championships — women’s beach volleyball, women’s gymnastics and men’s water polo (none of which Notre Dame offers).

The Pac-12 and SEC led all conferences with three institutions apiece finishing in the top-10, which was:

1. Stanford — 1,442.00

2. UCLA — 1,326.00

3. Florida — 1,216.00

4. USC — 1,147.00

5. Texas — 1,143.25

6. Michigan — 1,131.00

7. Ohio State — 1,118.00

8. Georgia — 1,046.35

9. Florida State — 1,038.75

10. Texas A&M — 1,005.50

22t. Notre Dame — 804.00

The Fighting Irish finished 23rd last year but had a school-record three consecutive Top 10 placements in 2013 (No. 9), 2014 — No. 3, the school's best showing ever — and 2015 (No. 10).