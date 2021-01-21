The penalties stem from a former assistant coach’s impermissible contact with a Seattle-based recruit, impermissible texts to a recruit and head coach Brian Kelly impermissibly posing for a photo with a prospect.

Notre Dame was placed on probation for one year, issued a $5,000 fine and handed a few recruiting visit restrictions for multiple minor recruiting violations, the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions announced Thursday.

The NCAA’s findings say the ex-assistant “met privately with the prospect at his high school before July 1 after the completion of his junior year of high school. During that meeting, the former assistant coach expressed the school’s interest in recruiting the prospect. The former assistant football coach also had exchanged impermissible text messages with another prospect on 10 occasions.”

The meeting with the recruit took place on Jan. 15, 2019, according to the NCAA’s case document. The player was a class of 2020 prospect. Notre Dame terminated the assistant coach in January 2020. The 10 impermissible texts were sent to a 2021 recruit between July 17 and Aug. 19, 2019, which was before Sept. 1 of that recruit's junior year.

“The assistant football coach mistakenly believed him to be a 2020 prospect and sent him one text message July 17, 2019; three text messages August 7, 2019; and six text messages August 9, 2019," the NCAA’s report reads.

Kelly’s photo with the recruit was deemed a Level III violation, the lowest kind in the NCAA’s penalty structure. The NCAA investigation found that “after initially declining a request, the head football coach impermissibly posed for a photo with another prospect while visiting the prospect’s high school during the fall evaluation period.”

The photo was taken in October 2019 at a high school in Pickerington, Ohio, with a class of 2021 recruit “while visiting Pickerington during the fall football evaluation period, the head football coach was being escorted through the high school’s cafeteria when the football prospective student-athlete recognized the head football coach and requested a photo with him. The head football coach initially declined, but ultimately allowed the photo.”

The infractions for Notre Dame and the former assistant are Level II-mitigated penalties.