Notre Dame finalizes 2022 football schedule
Notre Dame has put the finishing touches on its 2022 schedule.
All that was left to determine was the date for a pair of ACC games and the off week. Those have been set, the team announced Tuesday. Notre Dame will play at Syracuse on Oct. 29 and host Boston College on Nov. 19 in the final home game of the year. The Irish’s open week will be Oct. 1.
Notre Dame Stadium will host six games, with the seventh “home” game exported to Las Vegas as part of the Shamrock Series. That game is Oct. 8 vs. BYU, following the off week. The Irish will play five road games, though only four of them are at true road environments. The Nov. 12 game vs. Navy will be in Baltimore, Md.
Some major storylines are already easy to spot. Marcus Freeman’s first regular-season game as Notre Dame’s head coach will be at Ohio State, his alma mater, on Sept. 3. Former Irish quarterback Phil Jurkovec stated he will come back to Boston College for a fifth year, setting up a return to Notre Dame Stadium. He has already faced his old team once – a November 2020 game at Boston College.
Elsewhere, the regular-season finale at USC pits a pair of first-year head coaches against each other. USC hired Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma in late November. Freeman was introduced Monday as the Irish’s 30th head coach. The game in Las Vegas will be Notre Dame’s first in Nevada.
2022 Notre Dame football schedule
Sept. 3 at Ohio State
Sept. 10 Marshall
Sept. 17 California
Sept. 24 at North Carolina
Oct. 8 vs. BYU (at Las Vegas)
Oct. 15 Stanford
Oct . 22 UNLV
Oct. 29 at Syracuse
Nov. 5 Clemson
Nov. 12 vs. Navy (at Baltimore)
Nov. 19 Boston College
Nov. 26 at USC
