Box Score Similar to the men’s basketball program last year, one feels compelled to put signs reading “Construction Zone” around the Purcell Pavilion basketball court when the 2019-20 Notre Dame women’s basketball team plays. Following Monday night’s 74-63 loss to Tennessee, No. 15-ranked Notre Dame (2-2) dropped a 72-69 decision to No. 16 Michigan State (3-0) at home. Standout Fighting Irish freshman forward Sam Brunelle — who scored 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter — missed a three-point jumper in the closing seconds that could have sent the game into overtime.

Sophomore Danielle Cosgrove provided good work off the bench with 12 points and five rebounds in 14:15 of action. (Mike Miller)

Described by head coach Muffet McGraw as the team’s “lone bright spot” in the contest, Brunelle converted a trey seconds earlier to pull the Fighting Irish within 70-69, but two free throws by Michigan State’s Tryn McCutcheon with 9.7 seconds remaining forced Notre Dame to try to convert from deep, where it was outscored 24-9. Compounding the shooting woes was an 18 of 31 effort from the foul line, whereas the Spartans were 14 of 16. After committing only 12 turnovers in the loss to the Volunteers, Notre Dame had 18 versus the Spartans and surrendered 20 offensive rebounds while losing the overall battle on the boards 39-30.

“Outside of [Brunelle], we just beat ourselves,” a frustrated McGraw said afterwards. “So many things that we could have controlled and we didn’t. It looked like an experienced team playing a bunch of freshmen — and that’s what it was — but our mistakes were really inexcusable.

“We can’t just keep saying that we’re young. We have to start focusing and executing and doing the things that we do at practices.” “We have so much potential we have yet to reach,” said Brunelle, who added eight rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots to her scoring total while continuing to adjust to her “5” role, which includes playing in the middle of Notre Dame’s zone defense. Most exasperating to McGraw was the game’s outset when Michigan State built a 17-4 advantage with Nia Cloudin burying her first four three-point attempts in the initial 3:31. Collectively, the Spartans were 5 of 8 beyond the arc while building that cushion. Notre Dame responded by scoring 10 straight points of its own — but was never able to pull ahead. It cut the deficit to one point on three occasions at 21-20, 58-57 and 70-69. Notre Dame’s next game is Wednesday, Nov. 20 when it hosts Toledo.