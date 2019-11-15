No. 15 Notre Dame Falls To No. 16 Michigan State, 72-69
Similar to the men’s basketball program last year, one feels compelled to put signs reading “Construction Zone” around the Purcell Pavilion basketball court when the 2019-20 Notre Dame women’s basketball team plays.
Following Monday night’s 74-63 loss to Tennessee, No. 15-ranked Notre Dame (2-2) dropped a 72-69 decision to No. 16 Michigan State (3-0) at home. Standout Fighting Irish freshman forward Sam Brunelle — who scored 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter — missed a three-point jumper in the closing seconds that could have sent the game into overtime.
Described by head coach Muffet McGraw as the team’s “lone bright spot” in the contest, Brunelle converted a trey seconds earlier to pull the Fighting Irish within 70-69, but two free throws by Michigan State’s Tryn McCutcheon with 9.7 seconds remaining forced Notre Dame to try to convert from deep, where it was outscored 24-9.
Compounding the shooting woes was an 18 of 31 effort from the foul line, whereas the Spartans were 14 of 16.
After committing only 12 turnovers in the loss to the Volunteers, Notre Dame had 18 versus the Spartans and surrendered 20 offensive rebounds while losing the overall battle on the boards 39-30.
“Outside of [Brunelle], we just beat ourselves,” a frustrated McGraw said afterwards. “So many things that we could have controlled and we didn’t. It looked like an experienced team playing a bunch of freshmen — and that’s what it was — but our mistakes were really inexcusable.
“We can’t just keep saying that we’re young. We have to start focusing and executing and doing the things that we do at practices.”
“We have so much potential we have yet to reach,” said Brunelle, who added eight rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots to her scoring total while continuing to adjust to her “5” role, which includes playing in the middle of Notre Dame’s zone defense.
Most exasperating to McGraw was the game’s outset when Michigan State built a 17-4 advantage with Nia Cloudin burying her first four three-point attempts in the initial 3:31. Collectively, the Spartans were 5 of 8 beyond the arc while building that cushion.
Notre Dame responded by scoring 10 straight points of its own — but was never able to pull ahead. It cut the deficit to one point on three occasions at 21-20, 58-57 and 70-69.
Notre Dame’s next game is Wednesday, Nov. 20 when it hosts Toledo.
Three-Point Play
1. Back-to-Back
This marked the first time Notre Dame lost back-to-back games since November 2010 when it fell at home in double overtime to No. 15 UCLA (86-83) and then was defeated on the road by No. 9 Kentucky (81-76) — although at the end of the season the Irish would begin a run of advancing to seven Final Fours in nine years.
This also was the first time since January 2008 the Irish lost consecutive games at home.
2. A “Second” Positive
Although McGraw referred to Brunelle as Notre Dame’s lone bright spot, sophomore forward Danielle Cosgrove provided a welcome boost off the bench, tallying 12 points (doubling her career high), five rebounds and one blocked shot in her 14:15 of action. Her three to open the fourth quarter — the first for the Irish — provided energy to the moment after having fallen behind 53-44.
A starting role for Cosgrove is unlikely once junior Mikayla Vaughn returns possibly in late December from her knee sprain, but providing such relief from a depleted bench would be immense.
3. Consistency & Cohesion
There is quality individual talent on the roster, but basketball is not about the five best individuals but a quintet that plays better as one, which is a primary construction phase. After scoring a team high 18 versus Tennessee, graduate transfer Destinee Walker was 0 of 2 from the floor in 35:23 versus the Spartans. Sophomore Katlyn Gilbert matched Brunelle’s 19-point total, but also had eight turnovers.
There are good shooters on the team, but game pressure is a whole different animal, especially for many seeing their first extensive collegiate action. Brunelle and classmate Anaya Peoples were 6 of 13 from the foul line. Two years from now in clutch situations they will be more like 11 of 13 in victory.
No one likes to hear it, but this is going to be a year-long process of growth, especially once they go more on the road.
