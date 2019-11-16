News More News
football

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Postgame Player Interviews

BlueAndGold
Staff

Hear from quarterback Ian Book, wide receivers Chase Claypool and Braden Lenzy and rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah following the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's 52-20 triumph versus Navy.

