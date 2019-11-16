BlueAndGold

Hear from quarterback Ian Book , wide receivers Chase Claypool and Braden Lenzy and rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah following the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's 52-20 triumph versus Navy.

