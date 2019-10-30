Box Score There were both positive and negative familiarities from last year’s campaign during Notre Dame’s 72-43 exhibition win on Tuesday night versus Division III Capital, whose head coach Damon Goodwin is the father of Notre Dame sophomore guard Dane Goodwin.

Fifth-year senior Rex Pflueger is on a limited "pitch count" after returning from ACL surgery. (Fighting Irish Media)

The positive included the usual double-double performance from senior forward and ACC Player of the Year candidate John Mooney, who shared the team high in scoring (12) and rebounding (11) while playing 24 minutes. Plus, the overall passing was relatively crisp (19 assists to nine turnovers), which is a hallmark of Mike Brey teams, although at times there might have been almost too much unselfishness.

The negative was the shooting woes from last season showed while going 4 of 18 (22.2 percent) from three-point range despite some good looks, plus converting only 10 of 19 from the foul line. The backcourt tandem of senior T.J. Gibbs (2 of 8) and Prentiss Hubb (3 of 11) were only 5 of 19 overall, although Hubb’s shooting in two open scrimmage we’ve viewed was outstanding. Defensively, there were some missed rotations and lack of communication early before settling in better while Capital shot 16 of 60 (26.7 percent) from the floor. Here are five main storylines from the contest:



1. Rex Pflueger Returns Cleared four days ago by the medical staff to begin full practices following last December’s ACL surgery, the fifth-year senior wing was in the starting lineup, but his “pitch count” in the opening weeks or even months will be closely monitored. The ceiling for now is 15 minutes (he played 13:40 versus Capital). Pflueger took a couple of pretty good spills during drives, but sprung up, which should help psychologically. The rust as a shooter (0 of 4) and driver were evident, but his value is not going to be measured by scoring. “How he defends and how he finds people, and just having him back as a veteran,” Brey said. “His voice out there … He’s never been a big scorer for us, that’s not going to change. But man, he knows where the ball should go, he knows how to play, passes, finds people.”

2. ‘Interstate 4’ Towers The senior Florida tandem (hence Interstate 4) of the 6-9 Mooney and 6-11 Juwan Durham (12 points on 6 of 7 shooting, mostly dunks, six rebounds, four blocks) was productive against the much smaller Crusaders, but the real test will occur when the competition level increases. For now, they provide the veteran look Brey wants. “They love playing together,” Brey said. “Juwan has gotten healthy and calmer in who he is. They’re almost too unselfish. We just have to keep Johnny fresh. He gets it started offensively a lot.” Aiding Mooney on the boards is especially a priority. He led the ACC in rebounds per game (11.2) last season, but no one else had more than 4.2, with Durham at 3.9.



