Notre Dame Men's Basketball: Random Thoughts & Summary
There were both positive and negative familiarities from last year’s campaign during Notre Dame’s 72-43 exhibition win on Tuesday night versus Division III Capital, whose head coach Damon Goodwin is the father of Notre Dame sophomore guard Dane Goodwin.
The positive included the usual double-double performance from senior forward and ACC Player of the Year candidate John Mooney, who shared the team high in scoring (12) and rebounding (11) while playing 24 minutes.
Plus, the overall passing was relatively crisp (19 assists to nine turnovers), which is a hallmark of Mike Brey teams, although at times there might have been almost too much unselfishness.
The negative was the shooting woes from last season showed while going 4 of 18 (22.2 percent) from three-point range despite some good looks, plus converting only 10 of 19 from the foul line. The backcourt tandem of senior T.J. Gibbs (2 of 8) and Prentiss Hubb (3 of 11) were only 5 of 19 overall, although Hubb’s shooting in two open scrimmage we’ve viewed was outstanding.
Defensively, there were some missed rotations and lack of communication early before settling in better while Capital shot 16 of 60 (26.7 percent) from the floor.
Here are five main storylines from the contest:
1. Rex Pflueger Returns
Cleared four days ago by the medical staff to begin full practices following last December’s ACL surgery, the fifth-year senior wing was in the starting lineup, but his “pitch count” in the opening weeks or even months will be closely monitored. The ceiling for now is 15 minutes (he played 13:40 versus Capital).
Pflueger took a couple of pretty good spills during drives, but sprung up, which should help psychologically. The rust as a shooter (0 of 4) and driver were evident, but his value is not going to be measured by scoring.
“How he defends and how he finds people, and just having him back as a veteran,” Brey said. “His voice out there … He’s never been a big scorer for us, that’s not going to change. But man, he knows where the ball should go, he knows how to play, passes, finds people.”
2. ‘Interstate 4’ Towers
The senior Florida tandem (hence Interstate 4) of the 6-9 Mooney and 6-11 Juwan Durham (12 points on 6 of 7 shooting, mostly dunks, six rebounds, four blocks) was productive against the much smaller Crusaders, but the real test will occur when the competition level increases. For now, they provide the veteran look Brey wants.
“They love playing together,” Brey said. “Juwan has gotten healthy and calmer in who he is. They’re almost too unselfish. We just have to keep Johnny fresh. He gets it started offensively a lot.”
Aiding Mooney on the boards is especially a priority. He led the ACC in rebounds per game (11.2) last season, but no one else had more than 4.2, with Durham at 3.9.
3. Sophomore Surge
Hubb will be a centerpiece (played a team high 30:28) at point with both his tenacity on defense and strong assist-to-turnover ratio (6th in the ACC last year and 6/0 versus Capital).
Goodwin (10 points, six rebounds) displayed less tentativeness on offense, while Robby Carmody, redshirted last season following shoulder surgery, is an ideal instant burst of energy off the bench.
Carmody is not a classic shooter, but he is a scorer who plays downhill and, along with Hubb, provides a downhill aggressiveness with his physical drives and tenacity on defense (three steals while also scoring nine points in 16:09), which includes picking up point guards at three-quarters court and making them work.
“There’s a great toughness about him,” said Brey of Carmody, who has been given the green light to drive on ball reversals. “Sometimes we can move it around the perimeter too much, like a hot potato.”
With both Goodwin and 6-10 Nate Laszewski, the goal is to have them be less tentative about hunting their shots because they are more natural shooters.
“He was more aggressive after turning down a lot of shots as a freshman, which is natural,” said Brey of Goodwin.
Laszewski broke his nose in practice three weeks ago and has been wearing a face guard that might come off next week, possibly in time for Wednesday night’s opener at North Carolina.
The fifth sophomore, forward Chris Doherty, did not play after having four wisdom teeth removed.
4. Be Quick, But Don’t Hurry
The mantra of UCLA basketball coaching legend John Wooden is a point of emphasis for Brey’s troops. Since late last year, one of the ways he’s been promoting less tentativeness and more urgency, especially among the sophomores, is a 20-second shot clock in practice.
5. Into The Fire
Notre Dame will have an excellent final exhibition tune-up on Friday night when it hosts Division II Bellarmine (which will go Division I next year), a national title contender at its level and a unit that gave No. 5 Louisville a tough battle last night, trailing by only four in the closing minutes, before falling 75-65.
Then it’s the opener at traditional superpower and No. 9 North Carolina a week from today (Nov. 6).
“Because our guys know that they have a league game right out of the gate, and that opponent, I think our practices have been another level — because they see what’s coming right away,” Brey said.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.