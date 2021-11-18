 Notre Dame Fighting Irish football players in NFL mock drafts and big boards
Notre Dame Fighting Irish in NFL mock drafts and big boards

Greg Ladky • BlueAndGold
Managing Editor
There are no shortage of mock 2022 NFL Draft lists, even with the event more than five months away.

One could argue that no event in sports has a longer, more intensely analyzed, and hyped lead-up than the NFL Draft.

To be fair, there is a reason for that. College football and the NFL remain enormously popular. No event connects the two levels of football, and its fans, like the NFL Draft.

So, for Notre Dame fans, we will be keeping an eye on where Fighting Irish players are listed on mock draft and big boards (within the top 300 players listed).

We are using the following websites (all free to use):

Pro Football Network: Mock Draft | Big Board

WalterFootball.com: Mock Draft

Pro Football Focus: Mock Draft | Big Board

Tankathon: Mock Draft

si.com/FanNation: Mock Draft | Big Board

DraftTek.com: Mock Draft | Big Board

CBSSports.com: Mock Draft | Big Board

Kyle Hamilton - Safety

Mock Drafts:

CBSSports.com - 3rd pick overall - 1st round - Philadelphia Eagles

si.com/FanNation - 3rd pick overall - 1st round - New York Jets

Pro Football Focus - 4th pick overall - 1st round - Jacksonville Jaguars

Walterfootball.com - 5th pick overall - 1st round - Philadelphia Eagles

Tankathon.com - 5th pick overall - 1st round - Philadelphia Eagles

DraftTek.com - 6th pick overall - 1st round - Philadelphia Eagles

Pro Football Network - 11th pick overall - 1st Round - New York Jets

Big Boards:

CBSSports.com - #1 overall

Oliver Hodgkinson Pro Football Network) - #1 overall

Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network) - #2 overall

si.com/FanNation - #2 overall

DraftTek.com - #2 overall

Tony Pauline (Pro Football Network) - #29 overall

Kyren Williams - RB

Mock Drafts:

DraftTek.com - 77th pick overall - 3rd round - Miami Dolphins

Pro Football Network: 83rd pick overall - 3rd Round - Atlanta Falcons

Tankathon.com - 85th pick overall - 3rd round - Houston Texans

Big Boards:

DraftTek.com - 49th overall

si.com/FanNation: 64th overall

Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network) - 66th overall

CBSSports.com - #85 overall

Oliver Hodgkinson (Pro Football Network) - 88th overall

Jarrett Patterson - OC

Jarrett Patterson (55) returned to center this year after starting 13 games at that position in 2019. (Chad Weaver/BlueandGold.com)

Mock Drafts:

Pro Football Network - 86th pick overall - 3rd Round - Houston Texans

DraftTek.com - 86th pick overall - 3rd round - Pittsburgh Steelers

Big Boards:

si.com/FanNation: 57th overall

Tony Pauline (Pro Football Network) - 60th overall

Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network)- 78th overall

Oliver Hodgkinson (Pro Football Network) - 79th overall

DraftTek - 96th overall

Pro Football Focus: 99th overall

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - DL

Mock Drafts:

DraftTek.com - 108th overall - 4th round - Denver Broncos

Big Boards:

DraftTek.com: 102nd overall

Tony Pauline's (Pro Football Network)- 134 overall

Oliver Hodgkinson (Pro Football Network) - 220th overall

Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network) - 288th overall

Cam Hart - DB

Big Boards:

Iam Cummings (Pro Football Network) - 71st overall

Isaiah Foskey - DE

Big Boards:

Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network) - 135th overall

si.com/FanNation: #10 edge defender (OLB/DE)

Cain Madden - OG

Big Boards:

Oliver Hodgkinson (Pro Football Network) - 233rd overall

Jayson Ademilola - DT

Big Boards:

DraftTek.com: 284th overall

si.com/FanNation: #12 defensive tackle


----

{{ article.author_name }}