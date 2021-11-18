Notre Dame Fighting Irish in NFL mock drafts and big boards
There are no shortage of mock 2022 NFL Draft lists, even with the event more than five months away.
One could argue that no event in sports has a longer, more intensely analyzed, and hyped lead-up than the NFL Draft.
To be fair, there is a reason for that. College football and the NFL remain enormously popular. No event connects the two levels of football, and its fans, like the NFL Draft.
So, for Notre Dame fans, we will be keeping an eye on where Fighting Irish players are listed on mock draft and big boards (within the top 300 players listed).
We are using the following websites (all free to use):
Pro Football Network: Mock Draft | Big Board
WalterFootball.com: Mock Draft
Pro Football Focus: Mock Draft | Big Board
Tankathon: Mock Draft
si.com/FanNation: Mock Draft | Big Board
DraftTek.com: Mock Draft | Big Board
CBSSports.com: Mock Draft | Big Board
Kyle Hamilton - Safety
Mock Drafts:
CBSSports.com - 3rd pick overall - 1st round - Philadelphia Eagles
si.com/FanNation - 3rd pick overall - 1st round - New York Jets
Pro Football Focus - 4th pick overall - 1st round - Jacksonville Jaguars
Walterfootball.com - 5th pick overall - 1st round - Philadelphia Eagles
Tankathon.com - 5th pick overall - 1st round - Philadelphia Eagles
DraftTek.com - 6th pick overall - 1st round - Philadelphia Eagles
Pro Football Network - 11th pick overall - 1st Round - New York Jets
Big Boards:
CBSSports.com - #1 overall
Oliver Hodgkinson Pro Football Network) - #1 overall
Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network) - #2 overall
si.com/FanNation - #2 overall
DraftTek.com - #2 overall
Tony Pauline (Pro Football Network) - #29 overall
Kyren Williams - RB
Mock Drafts:
DraftTek.com - 77th pick overall - 3rd round - Miami Dolphins
Pro Football Network: 83rd pick overall - 3rd Round - Atlanta Falcons
Tankathon.com - 85th pick overall - 3rd round - Houston Texans
Big Boards:
DraftTek.com - 49th overall
si.com/FanNation: 64th overall
Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network) - 66th overall
CBSSports.com - #85 overall
Oliver Hodgkinson (Pro Football Network) - 88th overall
Jarrett Patterson - OC
Mock Drafts:
Pro Football Network - 86th pick overall - 3rd Round - Houston Texans
DraftTek.com - 86th pick overall - 3rd round - Pittsburgh Steelers
Big Boards:
si.com/FanNation: 57th overall
Tony Pauline (Pro Football Network) - 60th overall
Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network)- 78th overall
Oliver Hodgkinson (Pro Football Network) - 79th overall
DraftTek - 96th overall
Pro Football Focus: 99th overall
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - DL
Mock Drafts:
DraftTek.com - 108th overall - 4th round - Denver Broncos
Big Boards:
DraftTek.com: 102nd overall
Tony Pauline's (Pro Football Network)- 134 overall
Oliver Hodgkinson (Pro Football Network) - 220th overall
Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network) - 288th overall
Cam Hart - DB
Big Boards:
Iam Cummings (Pro Football Network) - 71st overall
Isaiah Foskey - DE
Big Boards:
Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network) - 135th overall
si.com/FanNation: #10 edge defender (OLB/DE)
Cain Madden - OG
Big Boards:
Oliver Hodgkinson (Pro Football Network) - 233rd overall
Jayson Ademilola - DT
Big Boards:
DraftTek.com: 284th overall
si.com/FanNation: #12 defensive tackle
----
