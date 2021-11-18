Notre Dame Fighting Irish in NFL mock drafts and big boards

There are no shortage of mock 2022 NFL Draft lists, even with the event more than five months away.

One could argue that no event in sports has a longer, more intensely analyzed, and hyped lead-up than the NFL Draft.

To be fair, there is a reason for that. College football and the NFL remain enormously popular. No event connects the two levels of football, and its fans, like the NFL Draft.



So, for Notre Dame fans, we will be keeping an eye on where Fighting Irish players are listed on mock draft and big boards (within the top 300 players listed).

We are using the following websites (all free to use):