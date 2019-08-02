August 1 marked the first day that schools could send out "official offers" to class of 2020 recruits.

The word "official" makes the offer seem like the school is bound to the prospect, but that isn't the case. A college does not have to accept a commitment from a recruit that it sends an official offer to, but it is more of a symbolic gesture to the recruits -- and does show who the schools are highly interested in.

Take a look at Brighton (Colo.) Columbine defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina's graphic that he shared on social media. The graphic was well-designed and has a personal touch for each recruit.