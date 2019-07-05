Garrett Dellinger and Rocco Spindler have been Notre Dame targets for a long time.

The high school teammates and good friends from Clarkston (Mich.) both landed offers from the Irish during [separate] campus visits in September of 2018. Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn and Co. have been putting in work to recruit the talented linemen duo.

Dellinger stands at 6-foot-6, 265-pounds and is listed as an offensive tackle. He's keeping in touch with coaches from school that have offered him, which obviously includes Notre Dame.