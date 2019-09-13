Aurora (Colo.) Cherokee Trail tight end Sam Hart, the nation's No. 236 recruit and No. 9 tight end, will be in South Bend this weekend to see Notre Dame host New Mexico. The Irish will also have a big time commitment on campus as well as several other 2021 recruits to know.

Get insight on the prospects due in to visit Notre Dame on September 14 for the Irish's season opener.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60