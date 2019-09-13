News More News
Visitor Preview: Rivals250 TE Sam Hart Headlines Weekend For ND

Mike Singer
Aurora (Colo.) Cherokee Trail tight end Sam Hart, the nation's No. 236 recruit and No. 9 tight end, will be in South Bend this weekend to see Notre Dame host New Mexico. The Irish will also have a big time commitment on campus as well as several other 2021 recruits to know.

Get insight on the prospects due in to visit Notre Dame on September 14 for the Irish's season opener.

One of the nation's best tight ends in the 2021 class will visit Notre Dame on Saturday.
Offers: Colorado, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, USC, others

The Skinny: Notre Dame has offered just two tight end recruits in the 2021 class, and the Irish have several other TEs who they have interest in but have yet to offer. Of course, one of the offers is two Cane Berrong, Notre Dame's tight end commit from Georgia, and the other is Aurora (Colo.) Cherokee Trail playmaker Sam Hart.

