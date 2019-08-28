The official two-deep (and sometimes three) also was released by Notre Dame for Monday night’s opener at Louisville.

This was status quo with what we saw in the open practices this month, specifically after collarbone surgeries to junior starters Cole Kmet and Michael Young at tight end and wide receiver, respectively.



QB: Ian Book, Phil Jurkovec

RB: Jafar Armstrong OR Tony Jones Jr., Jahmir Smith

X Receiver (Wide): Chris Finke, Braden Lenzy

Z Receiver (Slot): Lawrence Keys III, Joe Wilkins

W Receiver (Boundary): Chase Claypool, Javon McKinley

Tight End: Brock Wright, Tommy Tremble





LT: Liam Eichenberg, Josh Lugg

LG: Aaron Banks, Trevor Ruhland

C: Jarrett Patterson, Colin Grunhard

RG: Tommy Kraemer, John Dirksen

RT: Robert Hainsey, Andrew Kristofic

• Regarding whether sophomore wideout Kevin Austin will be available at all this year, Kelly held the company line.

“His situation is such that he is still on this football team and he is still practicing with us,” he said. “Other than that, I’ve made my statements regarding him. … I expect him to be with us the entire year.”

• Making their first career starts will be sophomore slot Keys and center Patterson. Wright did have a start at tight end last year versus Florida State in a goal-line situation to open the game.

Although still listed at only 173 pounds, Keys is described as “sturdier” than last year.

“Assignment correct has been another thing that he's really worked on,” Kelly said of Keys. "We need to rely on players, as well, that we know they're going to be there and line up the right way, be relied on that they're going to be accountable. He's been really accountable in all those areas.

“Then you just take his athleticism. Everybody can see that when he touches the ball he's got great speed. One of the things that he does that's a little bit different than all of our guys is that he catches the ball at full speed. Some guys have to throttle down a little bit.”

• Although not listed on the depth chart, freshman running back Kyren Williams was noted as someone who will be in the rotation, and can help mitigate the receiving situation — as can Armstrong — by lining up at slot.