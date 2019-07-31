WHY TROY PRIDE JR. IS RANKED NO. 2 IN THIS COUNTDOWN.

One of the main criteria is “if you took away this player from the 2019 lineup, how much impact would it have on the overall team?”

On this year’s Fighting Irish defense, the depth up front is such that a regular rotation can be used, while at linebacker there is no one who has established himself enough or built the kind of track record where one would say he’s irreplaceable.

At cornerback, though, so much revolves around the presence, play and impact of the senior cornerback Pride.