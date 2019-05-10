The Friday Recruiting Notebook has inside scoop on three key Notre Dame targets and several quick hitting notes on the latest happenings on the recruiting trail.

Notre Dame's coaches continue to hit the road, and so does our staff at Blue & Gold Illustrated .

After spending time at Ocoee (Fla.), I was able to pick up several tidbits regarding 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back Lovie Jenkins. First of all, Notre Dame still leads for him.

"They’re a school that has stepped on top for me; they’re No. 1 right now," Jenkins said.

Jenkins visits Louisville this weekend and heads to Pittsburgh the following weekend. He's scheduled to officially visit Notre Dame on June 21. He also would like fit in an official visit to Tennessee, but it would be before his trip to South Bend. Notre Dame will get his last visit, putting them in very strong position to land his commitment.