Georgia is attempting to become the first team to begin 3-0 against Notre Dame in a football series since Iowa in 1940, and only the fourth after the turn of the 20th century.

Since then the Irish are 13-5-3 against Iowa, beginning with a 56-0 win in 1945. The last contest between the two was in 1968.

• Iowa’s first game against the Fighting Irish was a 10-7 victory in 1921 — the lone defeat that season for fourth-year head coach Knute Rockne’s 10-1 outfit. The two schools didn’t meet again until a 1939-40 home-and-home series that saw the Hawkeyes win by 7-6 and 7-0 margins.

• Michigan, the opponent that taught Notre Dame players the game in the school’s football debut in 1887, began the series 8-0 before losing in 1909.

The initial meeting with Georgia was in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1981, which featured the 11-0 and No. 1-ranked Bulldogs and the 9-1-1 and No. 7 Fighting Irish in head coach Dan Devine’s final game.



Although Notre Dame outgained Georgia 328-127 in total yardage, the Bulldogs won the turnover battle 4-0 while the Irish also missed three field goals.

Georgia’s two touchdown drives, tallied by freshman phenom Herschel Walker to clinch the program’s lone Associated Press national title, covered 20 yards and one yard. The first came off a recovered fumble, and the second on what was recorded as a “59-yard on-side kick” that fell between Notre Dame’s two deep return men when they couldn’t hear each other call for the ball amidst the din inside the Superdome.

The first regular-season meeting between the two occurred on Sept. 9, 2017 at Notre Dame Stadium when a 30-yard field goal by No. 15 Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship with 3:34 left in the contest provided the winning 20-19 margin against the No. 24 Fighting Irish.

The Bulldogs went on to advance to the College Football Playoff national title showdown versus fellow SEC foe Alabama.

Georgia held a 13-0 halftime lead before losing 26‑23 in overtime on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Crimson Tide reserve quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to DeVonta Smith on second-and-26.

In 2018 it was Notre Dame's turn to make the CFP, although it did not play the Bulldogs, who argued that at 11-2 they should have made the Final Four over the 12-0 Irish. While the Irish lost 30-3 to Clemson, Georgia didn't fare better with a 28-21 defeat to Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Best of three for a playoff bid this year?