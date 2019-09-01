News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 09:17:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame & First Impressions

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Notre Dame’s opener at Louisville on Monday night will mark only the second time since 2007 the Fighting Irish will begin a new season on the other team’s home field.

The other was the 50-47 double-overtime defeat at Texas to commence the 4-8 campaign in 2016.

Whether at home or away, a common link in the Brian Kelly era, which begins its 10th season, is exploding out of the gates on offense in the opener — and usually the first drive. This bodes well at Louisville for at least a couple of reasons.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Biriqpumqxvbtxdmftdj
This 43-yard touchdown catch by Chris Finke versus Michigan in the first quarter of last year's game was part of another explosive opening game start. (Bill Panzica)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}