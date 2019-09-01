Notre Dame & First Impressions
Notre Dame’s opener at Louisville on Monday night will mark only the second time since 2007 the Fighting Irish will begin a new season on the other team’s home field.
The other was the 50-47 double-overtime defeat at Texas to commence the 4-8 campaign in 2016.
Whether at home or away, a common link in the Brian Kelly era, which begins its 10th season, is exploding out of the gates on offense in the opener — and usually the first drive. This bodes well at Louisville for at least a couple of reasons.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news