The last three weeks have not been pretty for Notre Dame’s running backs on the stat sheets, or at least when it comes to the “running" part of it. Here were their collective numbers: Versus Michigan on Oct. 26: 18 carries, 35 yards, 1.9 yards per carry Versus Virginia Tech on Nov. 2: 23 carries, 58 yards, 2.5 yards per carry Versus Duke on Nov. 9: 23 carries, 110 yards, 4.8 yards per carry Versus Navy on Nov. 16: 20 carries, 55 yards, 2.8 yards per carry That comes out to 258 yards on 84 attempts, or 3.1 per carry — a figure that is laudable as a grade-point average in the classroom but not in a big-time college football arena. In fact, senior quarterback Ian Book has been the leading rusher in each of those last three contests. During that stretch his 220 yards on 30 rushing attempts — 7.3 yards per carry — trumps the entire backfield’s 223 yards on 66 carries, good for 3.4 yards per carry over that span.

There are myriad reasons for such disappointing numbers since the superb 308-yard rushing performance in the 30-27 victory versus USC on Oct. 12, with senior Tony Jones Jr. romping for 176 yards. It began with an injury to Jones at Michigan that has somewhat inhibited him since then. Junior Jafar Armstrong’s surgery on an abdominal tear during the opening series this year is hardly conducive to success, and Jahmir Smith also was sidelined early with turf toe. Sophomore C’Bo Flemister is just now growing into the position after coming in relatively light, and Avery Davis has been adjusting to multiple position shifts on offense and defense. Losing the right side of the offensive line the past month with Tommy Kraemer (knee sprain) and Robert Hainsey (fractured ankle) hasn’t aided the cause either. To compensate, Book has been called on for some more designed runs on zone reads, while sophomore wideout speedsters Braden Lenzy and Lawrence Keys III have been utilized to loosen the edge on jet sweeps. They picked up valued 11- and 10-yard gains yesterday versus Navy. Where the backs have excelled that has been especially gratifying is blitz pick-up. Flemister sacrificed his body on one versus Navy that gave Book the needed time to make a key throw, and Pro Football Focus graded out Jones very well on his pass-block opportunities, not even including taking out two defenders on a 15-yard scramble by Book on third-and-16, which helped set up the game's first touchdown.



There is an “it is what it is" acceptance at running back while also respecting what they have accomplished and improved on through the year.

"I don't know that we need to really look that hard,” said head coach Brian Kelly when asked to evaluate the running back corps. “I think we know what we have there. They were so assignment correct in blitz pickup and blitz detail, and it allowed for us to hit a lot of big plays yesterday … that’s a big piece of what we need done. “We don't have Adrian Peterson back there, but we have a bunch of guys that are giving everything that they have to contribute in all the dirty areas. These are guys that are going to go into the corners and dig and grind, and there's no glamor there. I think they know who they are and they're giving us all that they have.” Jones will remain the lead figure, but it will continue to be by committee or “by feel” for first-year running backs coach Lance Taylor. If Jones opts to return for a fifth year, the entire corps could be back in 2020 — and added would be verbal commit Chris Tyree, a Lenzy-like speedster who is rated the nation’ No. 2 all-purpose back. A fact-of-the-matter aspect is no current running back on the roster was nearly as heralded as Tyree is. Kelly indicated the future should take care of itself in the backfield. The priority is making sure the work in the present will result in a better future. “I'm not really that concerned about the future, as much as getting the most out of the group right now, and I'm really happy with what they're giving us,” Kelly said. “I know everybody's looking for that 1,000-yard back, but we are going to be more of a committee and the one thing about them is that they all do the dirty jobs. “They're going to pick up a blitzing backer, they're going to run interference on blocking areas, they do a lot of different jobs that some backs won't. We're going to get the most out of this group, and so far it's been pretty good.”

NEWS & NOTES