10 Years ago that Navy defeated No. 19 Notre Dame, 23-21, in Notre Dame Stadium to begin a four-game losing streak to end the season for the Irish and lead to the firing of head coach Charlie Weis. It also marked the first and still lone season since 1958 the Midshipmen defeated a ranked Notre Dame team. One still has to go back to 1957 the last time Navy defeated a Fighting Irish team that finished the year ranked in the AP poll.

Notre Dame's 16-game home winning streak is currently the fourth-longest active streak in the country. (Andris Visockis)

9 Ranking nationally for Notre Dame in fumbles recovered this season with 10. Meanwhile, Navy has lost eight fumbles this season, which is tied for 96th in the country. One or two recoveries by the Fighting Irish defense against the Midshipmen would go a long way toward achieving victory.

8 Times in the nine meetings head coach Brian Kelly has had with Navy that the Midshipmen totaled at least 290 yards rushing versus the Irish, with 292 coming in last year’s 44-22 Irish victory. Navy easily leads the nation in rushing this season with 357.9 yards per game.

7 Opponents Notre Dame will face this season who have had or will have a bye the week before playing the Fighting Irish — with Navy the third straight this month, and Boston College next week the fourth. So far the Irish are 5-0 in such contests. Under 12th-year head coach Ken Niumatalolo, the Midshipmen are 29-21 (.580) when they have more than one week to prepare for an opponent.

6 Possessions Notre Dame had in its 28-27 loss to Navy in 2016, the fewest in an NCAA football game since eight years earlier when Northern Illinois also had six against the Midshipmen. In 2017, the Irish upped it to seven series in a 24-17 win over Navy, and last year it had 10 full series. The average number of possessions in a game usually is around 12 or 13, so the shortening of the game by Navy with time of possession places greater pressure on an opponent to capitalize on opportunities presented.