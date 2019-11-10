During the preseason, there was consensus acknowledgement that defensive end was hands down the best all-around single position on the Notre Dame team when combining experience, production and especially quality depth. It was so strong that the coaching staff was discussing red-shirting a fifth senior, Jamir Jones, just to return more experience for the unit in 2020.

Freshman Isaiah Foskey is one of several candidates who could still help at end to close out this season. (Mike Miller)

Jones had played 206 snaps as a junior for the 2018 College Football Playoff team — yet was the fifth option behind starting captains Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara, plus potential future NFL prospects in Daelin Hayes and Ade Ogundeji. That role quickly changed for Jones this year when Hayes tore his labrum during the Sept. 28 victory versus Virginia. Because that was only the fourth game this season, Hayes is eligible to return for a fifth season in 2020, which he already indicated he plans to do. Hayes now took on Jones’ “role” while Jones became Hayes as the “third starter” along the edge. Now Jones is the probable drop end starter after Okwara, who has appeared in several 2020 mock drafts as a potential first-round selection, also was ruled out the remainder of this season because of a fractured fibula suffered during Saturday night’s 38-7 victory at Duke.

Having played the full allotment of games all four of his seasons, Okwara is not eligible to apply for a fifth year, and finished his senior campaign with 18 tackles, six for loss (four of them quarterback sacks), two forced fumbles and seven quarterback hurries, second only to Kareem’s eight. What’s notable is Jones in fewer snaps has almost identical stats: 17 tackles, six for loss (four sacks) and two forced fumbles. His hurries are only two, although he did make the game-changing forced fumble on Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins. Kareem and Ogundeji remain the top two figures on the strong side, with Kareem’s 31 tackles leading all linemen, his 4.5 sacks pacing the team, and his seven tackles for loss tied for second, behind only junior Mike linebacker Drew White’s eight. Ogundeji’s 19 tackles are the second most among the Irish linemen this year, and he too would be capable of a swing role on either side, a la Hayes. The first three ends remain a veteran, proven group, although perhaps not possessing the sheer speed of the edge such as an Okwara or Hayes, with the latter combining next year with Ogundeji as fifth-year mainstays along the perimeter. Comprising the next three likely will be sophomores Ovie Oghoufo (6-3, 230) and Justin Ademilola (6-2, 250) at drop and strong side end, respectively, with freshman Isaiah Foskey (6-5, 250) the wild card in sub-packages.