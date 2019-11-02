10 Touchdowns combined by Virginia Tech dual-threat quarterbacks Hendon Hooker and Quincy Patterson Jr. since taking over as the new starters and steering a three-game winning streak. Hooker was injured two weeks ago in the win versus North Carolina but has been cleared to play against the Irish. In his place, Patterson ran for 122 yards versus the Tar Heels.



No. 16 Notre Dame puts its 15-game home winning streak on the line today versus 5-2 Virginia Tech. (Photo by Andris Visockis)

9 Three-and-out possessions for the Notre Dame offense that resulted in a punt during last week’s 45-14 debacle at Michigan — and a 10th series in which the Irish went for it on fourth down but failed to convert. That might be a record for the program, or close to it, in the post-World War II era.

8 Passes completed by senior quarterback Ian Book last week in 25 attempts for 73 yards, which has prompted questions all week on whether Notre Dame should at least start considering a change. The offense also will be without right guard Tommy Kraemer (sprained MCL), while leading rusher Tony Jones Jr. (ribs) is considered a “game-time decision,” which generally means he will play sparingly, if at all.

7 Ranking of Notre Dame nationally in turnover margin, despite not generating one against either USC or Michigan in the past two games, and just one total in the three October games. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech is 117th among 130 teams in turnover margin.



6 Overtimes it took for Virginia Tech to finally survive a 43-41 victory versus North Carolina on Oct. 19 before having the bye last week. It was the first time in an NCAA game that the new rule where at the fifth overtime both teams have one play for a two-point attempt from the three-yard line was used. Four consecutive field goals were missed by both teams in the previous early overtime possessions.

5 November games for Notre Dame this season — and it hasn’t had a 5-0 November since Knute Rockne’s final year in 1930 when it won the national title. Furthermore, after finishing 4-0 in November last year, head coach Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish are attempting to be the first Irish teams since Frank Leahy’s 1947-49 juggernauts to finish unbeaten and untied in consecutive Novembers (the 1948 unit tied USC in December).