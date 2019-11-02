Notre Dame-Virginia Tech Countdown: 10 To 1
10 Touchdowns combined by Virginia Tech dual-threat quarterbacks Hendon Hooker and Quincy Patterson Jr. since taking over as the new starters and steering a three-game winning streak.
Hooker was injured two weeks ago in the win versus North Carolina but has been cleared to play against the Irish. In his place, Patterson ran for 122 yards versus the Tar Heels.
9 Three-and-out possessions for the Notre Dame offense that resulted in a punt during last week’s 45-14 debacle at Michigan — and a 10th series in which the Irish went for it on fourth down but failed to convert. That might be a record for the program, or close to it, in the post-World War II era.
8 Passes completed by senior quarterback Ian Book last week in 25 attempts for 73 yards, which has prompted questions all week on whether Notre Dame should at least start considering a change.
The offense also will be without right guard Tommy Kraemer (sprained MCL), while leading rusher Tony Jones Jr. (ribs) is considered a “game-time decision,” which generally means he will play sparingly, if at all.
7 Ranking of Notre Dame nationally in turnover margin, despite not generating one against either USC or Michigan in the past two games, and just one total in the three October games. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech is 117th among 130 teams in turnover margin.
6 Overtimes it took for Virginia Tech to finally survive a 43-41 victory versus North Carolina on Oct. 19 before having the bye last week. It was the first time in an NCAA game that the new rule where at the fifth overtime both teams have one play for a two-point attempt from the three-yard line was used. Four consecutive field goals were missed by both teams in the previous early overtime possessions.
5 November games for Notre Dame this season — and it hasn’t had a 5-0 November since Knute Rockne’s final year in 1930 when it won the national title.
Furthermore, after finishing 4-0 in November last year, head coach Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish are attempting to be the first Irish teams since Frank Leahy’s 1947-49 juggernauts to finish unbeaten and untied in consecutive Novembers (the 1948 unit tied USC in December).
4 Coaches in history who started 2-0 in Notre Dame Stadium while coaching a team other than the Fighting Irish. Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente is attempting to become the fifth after the Hokies won 34-31 in his first season (2016) on Senior Day at Notre Dame.
The other four, chronologically were: USC’s Howard Jones (1931 and 1933), Purdue’s Jack Mollenkopf (1956, 1958, 1960 and 1962), Notre Dame’s own Ara Parseghian when he was at Northwestern (1959 and 1961) and Michigan State’s Nick Saban (1997 and 1999).
Virginia Tech also will attempt to become the fourth team to win their first two games in Notre Dame Stadium. The other three were USC (1931 and 1933 again), Michigan (1942 and 1978) and Missouri (1972 and 1978).
3 The current Fighting Irish winning streak of 15 in Notre Dame Stadium is the third longest since the facility opened in 1930, behind only the 28 from 1942-50 and 19 from 1987-90.
They also are seeking their sixth straight against an ACC team at home since joining the league as a partial football member in 2014. The most recent such defeat was to Virginia Tech in 2016.
2 Notre Dame has not lost two games in a row since ending the horrid 4-8 season in 2016 with back-to-back defeats to Virginia Tech (34-31) and at USC (45-27). Since then, the Fighting Irish are 27-6 (.818), behind only four Power 5 Conference teams: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma.
1 Team in the Football Bowl Subdivision that remains perfect in red-zone scoring, with Notre Dame 24 of 24 — and a remarkable 21 of them resulting in touchdowns (11 rushing, 10 passing). Virginia Tech ranks an impressive 6th — but also No. 24 in red-zone defense while allowing only 16 touchdowns in 29 chances.
Fighting Irish running backs also currently rank No. 1 in most consecutive carries (1,260) without losing a fumble, dating back to the Nov 21, 2015 win versus Boston College in Fenway Park.
