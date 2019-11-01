Notre Dame Quarterback Qualms The Norm
Many years ago, I learned the correct reply to the following inquiry: Who is the greatest Notre Dame quarterback ever? Answer: The next one. It's always the next one.Brian Kelly has experienced tha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news