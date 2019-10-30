For the third consecutive game, Notre Dame will be facing a Power Five team that entering the contest ranks among the worst in turnover margin. • USC came into the Oct. 12 contest at Notre Dame 123rd among 130 teams, but had zero against the Irish — who also had zero — while losing 30-27.

Notre Dame's defense has forced only one turnover the past three games, and none the last two. (Photo by Ken Ward)

• Michigan had ranked in the 100s before moving up to No. 84 in turnover margin when it hosted Notre Dame last weekend. Once again, despite wet and slippery conditions in the rain, the Wolverines came away with the goose egg in turnovers, while Notre Dame had two, dropping it from No. 1 to No. 7 this year in turnover margin. • Finally, Virginia Tech, this week's opponent is 117th in turnover margin, gaining only eight while committing 13 for a minus-0.71 ratio per game.



Turnovers were a primary reason why fifth-year senior and incumbent quarterback Ryan Willis lost his job to redshirt sophomore Hendon Hooker in the first half of the season. In the 35-28 loss to Boston College in the season opener, the Hokies committed five turnovers (to Boston College’s one), with Willis tossing three interceptions and also losing a fumble. The embarrassing 45-10 defeat at home to Duke in which the Blue Devils had zero turnovers to the Hokies two Sept. 27 that dropped Virginia Tech to 2-2 (0-2 in the ACC) prompted a change at signal-caller. Hooker had actually entered his name into the transfer portal earlier in the year before opting to return to Blacksburg. “We just felt like it was time,” offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen told TechSideline.com’s Cory Van Dyke. “There had been too many mistakes and too many turnovers. … We just kind of felt like Hendon deserved the shot, and we needed something to change.” In his first start, at Miami Oct. 5, Hooker and Virginia Tech took advantage of five first-half turnovers by the Hurricanes to build a 28-0 advantage before Miami stormed back to tie the game at 35 with 3:16 remaining. The dual-threat Hooker then steered the Hokies to the game-winning touchdown while finishing with 184 yards passing with three touchdowns plus 76 yards and a score on the ground. During the 2-2 start, Virginia Tech had 11 turnovers. In the ensuing 3-0 run, it totaled only two.