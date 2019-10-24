Point-Counterpoint: Should Notre Dame-Michigan Series Continue?
Since 1978, Notre Dame and Michigan have played each other 32 times, and the series has been about as even as possible, with the Fighting Irish holding a 16-15-1 edge.
This weekend in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines will attempt to knot a series where it appears playing on an almost annual basis is no longer in the cards.
That prompts this question: Should the two schools make an attempt to remain regulars on each other's slate?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news