Since 1978, Notre Dame and Michigan have played each other 32 times, and the series has been about as even as possible, with the Fighting Irish holding a 16-15-1 edge.

This weekend in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines will attempt to knot a series where it appears playing on an almost annual basis is no longer in the cards.

That prompts this question: Should the two schools make an attempt to remain regulars on each other's slate?