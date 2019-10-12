10 This is head coach Brian Kelly’s 10th game against the Fighting Irish arch rival, against whom he hopes to improve to 7-3. His six wins against the Trojans are the third most by a Notre Dame head coach, behind only Lou Holtz (9-1-1 from 1986-96) and Frank Leahy (8-1-1 from 1941-43 and 1946-53).

The lone victory by USC was in 1971 (28-14), when the 2-4 Trojans upset No. 6 and 5-0- Notre Dame. It was the start of the Trojans’ 23-game unbeaten streak — until snapped by Notre Dame in 1973 en route to the national title.

8 This will be the eighth time ever USC will visit Notre Dame Stadium unranked while the Fighting Irish are in the AP top 10. Notre Dame is 6-1 in such contests, most recently the 31-13 win in 1993.

Also, Notre Dame is averaging 9.0 tackles for loss per game that ranks fifth in the country. That is a huge improvement so far from last year’s No. 63 finish with 6.0 per contest, and bodes well against a USC team that will have true freshman Kedon Slovis starting at quarterback after missing the Sept. 28 loss at Washington because of a concussion.

9 Ranking of Notre Dame in this week’s Associated Press poll — the highest it has been hosting USC in Notre Dame Stadium since 2005, when the No. 9 Fighting Irish lost to No. 1 USC in a classic. The last time it was ranked higher for this game was 1993, when Holtz’s edition was No. 2.

7 Points USC won by in its other meeting with a top-10-ranked opponent: 30-23 versus No. 10 Utah on Sept. 20.

However, in its lone two road games this year, USC lost 30-27 in overtime at BYU and 28-14 versus Washington. In each loss, the Trojans quarterbacks tossed three interceptions, while USC was able to force only one turnover.







6 Points allowed by 4-1 Notre Dame in the third quarter, with two field goals by Georgia on Sept. 21 the lone tallies. This is considered a testament to defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s ability to adjust, as he did in last year’s 24-17 win at USC after the Trojans had gone ahead 10-0, highlighted by completing 16 of 17 passes for 138 yards in the first quarter.

Furthermore, the Irish have gone 19 straight games where it has held the opposition to 30 or fewer points, a current streak topped only by the 20 by Washington — which defeated USC 28-14 on Sept. 28.





5 Consecutive victories by USC over Notre Dame in the week that the Trojans were coming off a bye, dating from 1972 (when it won the national title) through 2009 (Pete Carroll’s final year as head coach).

This also will be USC’s fifth night game at Notre Dame, with the first a 31-17 Trojans win in 2011, followed by defeats in 2013 (14-10), 2015 (41-31) and 2017 (49-14).





4 Teams in the 129-member Football Bowl Subdivision that have a perfect scoring possession on red zone opportunities. Notre Dame is 20 of 20 once it reaches the opponent’s 20-yard line — and an exceptional 17 of them (.850 percentage) are touchdowns. The other three teams are Tulane, Iowa and LSU.





3 Consecutive years Notre Dame is looking to defeat USC, which would be a first since 1999-2001 in head coach Bob Davie’s final three seasons with the Irish.

In 2017 the 49-14 victory was the largest against USC at Notre Dame Stadium, while last year’s 24-17 triumph in the regular season finale clinched a bid to the four-team College Football Playoff.





2 Ranking of Notre Dame nationally in turnover margin at plus-2.00 per game (forced 14 and lost only four). This is even more significant when you consider that USC is tied at No. 123 with minus-1.40 per game (only six generated while committing 13).





1 This game on October 12 is tied with 1963 for the earliest meeting ever in this series 91-game history (48-37-5 Notre Dame advantage). The 1963 Irish that would finish 2-7 under interim coach Hugh Devore upset the reigning national champs and No. 7 Trojans, 17-14, on Oct. 12.

Yet with temperatures expected in the 40s during the game, it would qualify as a “cold-weather game” for USC, which last occurred in a 31-27 loss at Utah in 2016 when the temperature at kickoff was 45 degrees.

The coldest game in USC’s history was a 40-12 loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 30, 1957, when it was 20 degrees. Tied for second lowest were 29-degree games at Notre Dame in 1949 (Nov. 26), 1952 (Nov. 29) and 1959 (Nov. 28), all Fighting Irish wins.

Under new coach John McKay in 1960, the demand was made to move the games at Notre Dame to October, and that began in 1961.