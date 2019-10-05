The other wins came against Western Michigan and Utah in 2010, Wake Forest in 2012, Temple in 2013, UMass in 2015, Miami (Ohio) and NC State in 2017, and Ball State in 2018.

10 In 10 seasons at Notre Dame, head coach Brian Kelly has won 10 times against a first-time visitor to Notre Dame Stadium, but also lost five. Bowling Green is expected to be the third consecutive victim this season in as many games after New Mexico (Sept. 14) and Virginia (Sept. 28) had their initial visits to the campus in football.

9 Ranking of Notre Dame in the Associated Press poll this week. The lone remaining 2019 regular season opponent in the top 25 is No. 19 Michigan , which hosts No. 14 Iowa today and has a chance to move up before welcoming Notre Dame to Ann Arbor on Oct. 26.

7 Touchdowns per game allowed by Bowling Green in its last three contests that resulted in defeats to Kansas State (52-0), Louisiana Tech (35-7) and Kent State (62-20), getting outscored 149-27 in the process. Falcons defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder , who had a tumultuous two-and-one-third-years reign at Notre Dame in 2014-16, is in his first year at the school.

8 Offenses in the 130-team Football Bowl Subdivision, Notre Dame among them, that have a perfect record of scoring this year in the red zone. The Irish are 14 of 14 — with 12 of them touchdowns, the highest percentage (.875) among those eight. They join LSU, Iowa and Penn State as the lone ranked teams having scored every time in the red zone.

6 Different schools in October and November, including Bowling Green this week, that had or will have a bye prior to facing Notre Dame. In addition to the Falcons, they include USC (Oct. 12), Virginia Tech (Nov. 2), Duke (Nov. 9), Navy (Nov. 16) and Boston College (Nov. 23).





5 This will be the fifth different Mid-American team Notre Dame will have faced since 2010: Western Michigan (2010), UMass (2015, before turning independent), Miami (Ohio) (2017) and Ball State (2018). This will be the first-ever meeting versus Bowling Green. The MAC formed in 1946, and until 2010 Notre Dame had never played a representative from the actual league, even though it faced Miami (Ohio) in 1909 and Akron in 1910, when the conference was not yet in existence.

The Irish will host Western Michigan again in 2020 (Sept. 19), and on future schedules so far are Toledo in 2021 (Sept. 11) and Northern Illinois in 2024 (Sept. 7).





4 Rushing yards totaled last week by Virginia in its 35-20 loss to Notre Dame, with eight Irish sacks a prime reason for the figure. It represented the fewest rushing yards in the 10-year Kelly era, and the fourth-lowest since 1996.

It also was the fewest by a ranked team against Notre Dame (Virginia was No. 18 and now No. 23) since No. 10 USC had minus-12 in a 51-0 loss in 1966 that clinched the national title for third-year head coach Ara Parseghian.





3 Decades since Notre Dame has been favored by more in a game than the 45-point spread against the Falcons. In 1989 while seeking its school-record 22nd consecutive win, the reigning national champion Irish were reportedly installed as 52.5-point favorites at home against SMU, which was coming off its 1988 death penalty imposed by the NCAA for repeated violations.

Notre Dame won 59-6 — although there are reports that the spread increased to 54.





2 Teams in the 130-school Football Bowl Subdivision that have held opponents to 30 or fewer points in 18 consecutive games: Notre Dame and Washington (which has done it 19 straight). During the 2018 regular season, Notre Dame and Fresno State were the only two teams not to permit more than 27 points in a game.





1 Ranking by Notre Dame nationally in turnover margin at plus-2.25 per game (13 forced and only four lost). No other team has a figure higher than plus-1.75. The five turnovers generated last week against Virginia were the most by the Irish since generating six versus Michigan in 13-6 win back in 2012.

Only Mississippi State with 14 has produced more turnovers so far this season than the Irish.