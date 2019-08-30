“Every team is different,” he said. “Last year’s team is completely different from this year’s team. Once we step out there we’re going to see how we react to adversity, how we play in a big atmosphere with a lot of young guys, and how the leaders are going to respond.”

Earlier this week, head coach Brian Kelly said he has no “gut feel” about the 2019 Notre Dame team, other than the knowledge that the roster is well stocked enough to make another legitimate run or return to the College Football Playoff.

“Throughout the spring and the summer, we’re just a group that attacked everything that was put in front of us,” he said. “Any workout, any challenge, any type of adversity, we attacked. … Sometimes we focus on certain things, but for us we focus on just being a warrior out there — stepping out and attacking everything. I think we have the people and the pieces to do those things.”

On Monday night, the principle of staying aggressive instead of “maintaining” — which former head coach Lou Holtz (1986-96) said was his greatest regret in his time at Notre Dame — will be a theme Gilman and Co. aim to channel.

“The game doesn’t have to be close,” said Gilman, echoing the line Holtz used with his 1987 Irish prior to the 26-7 season opening win at Michigan.

For fellow captain and defensive end Khalid Kareem, he has run the full gamut at Notre Dame, from a 4-8 debacle as a freshman to the 12-0 regular season last year that earned a bid to the CFP. He and the senior class use that as a lesson to impart to the younger players on staying grounded and not feeling entitled.

“I feel [the 2016 season] definitely helps the guys who are seniors now,” Kareem said. “Guys who were there for the 4-8, we don’t want to go back to that. We’ve been at the lowest of lows, and that also helps fuel us to keep going. We know where we were before … if we feel ourselves slipping a little bit, ‘alright pick it up!’ We feel the old habits come back, ‘okay, get out of it and make stuff happen.’”

The identity for at least the start of 2019 is simple for Kareem.

“To not be complacent or satisfied with what we did last year,” he responded. “It’s a new season, this is a new team. The guys that helped us last year, they’re gone. … I feel like this team is really capable of doing something special. As long as we keep the blinders on and not focus outside the team, we’ll be fine.”

Individually, Kareem’s goal is to stay relatively healthy. To enhance that chance, he has learned how to stay proactive when it comes to taking care of his body and not merely just try to “tough it out.”

“If I have aches and pains, I go see the trainers,” he said. “That’s something I kind of shied away from when I was younger. I felt like if I went to the trainer, I wasn’t going to play. If I don’t [now], I’m not going to play. If my body’s not working the right way, then I’m not going to play.”