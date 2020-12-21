Who is the class MVP? Who is the most athletic? Who was the best interview? BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer dishes out eight superlatives to members of Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class.

Our choice for class MVP should be pretty obvious. (Rivals.com)

Class MVP: Blake Fisher

This one is pretty obvious, and no, it’s not because he’s the highest ranked player in the class. For this superlative, I’m looking at how much the staff valued the recruit, how important he is to the class and the impact for Notre Dame on a national scale. Blake Fisher was the biggest offensive line target for Notre Dame in the 2021 class, and despite Fisher leaning Michigan early in the cycle, the Irish were able to lock him up early. I remember being on vacation in Jackson Hole, Wyoming with my in-laws during the week he committed (a trip we booked prior to me taking this job) and conducting a phone interview with him following his pledge. He told me then that he was “going to bring in the dudes,” and I think he accomplished that mission. How many of Notre Dame’s signees wouldn’t have picked the Irish if not or Fisher? I have absolutely no way of knowing that. But during a year where in-person relationships couldn’t be built, Fisher’s role as a recruiter was so important in creating a brotherhood among the commits. Look, every school out there was doing the whole “virtual visit” stuff, but not every program had a strong camaraderie among the commits like Fisher led. Linebacker signee Prince Kollie told me that it was important in him choosing the Irish; he and Fisher connected on a faith level. In terms of the other factors that make Fisher the MVP of the class, he could compete for playing time in 2021 and gave the Irish a five-star recruit in the class. Runner-up: Tyler Buchner 2020 Choice: Chris Tyree

Best Athlete: Tyler Buchner

I seriously considered Deion Colzie for this because he’s such a great basketball player too, but Buchner is just too good of an athlete not to put here. Tyler Buchner is coming to Notre Dame with so much fanfare and excitement because of what he did on the field a year ago. Just think about that. In a day and age where people have short memories, the Irish faithful are still jacked up about what Buchner showed in 2019. He wasn’t able to display his excellent athleticism running the ball and ability to make plays through the air this fall with California not playing high school football, but you better believe that all eyes will be on Buchner in the spring of 2021. If you need a reminder on just how explosive and athletic Buchner is, take a look at his junior tape below. Runner-up: Deion Colzie 2020 Choice: Michael Carmody

Most Underrated: Ryan Barnes

Folks who read my articles and listen to my podcasts/YouTube shows know how big of a Joe Alt fan I am. In fact, I am the president of the Joe Alt fan club, and I believe Alt will be playing in the NFL one day. However, I understand his ranking. I don’t agree with it, but I understand that he was 230 pounds a year ago and is now up to 280 and there are questions about how he’ll continue to develop at the next level. With that said (and I even considered changing my pick to Alt anyways as I wrote the paragraph above), I am going with Ryan Barnes here. He is just not a mid-three-star player in my mind. He’s also a sleeper pick for early playing time despite not being an early enrollee. He’s a guy who I feel would’ve seen his ranking stock improve with a senior season as he’s taken the next step in his game from last fall. Barnes is a very good defensive back and can play safety or corner at a high level. Runner-up: Joe Alt 2020 Choice: Aidan Keanaaina

Boom or Bust: Jason Onye

I love this take by Notre Dame. He has a very high ceiling, but if his development doesn’t work out, then he may have a hard time finding playing time on Notre Dame’s defensive line that is always well stocked under Mike Elston. But if Jason Onye does work out, then Notre Dame will have a force on its defensive line. Onye would have the athleticism to stay out on the edge as a strong side end and also the size to slide inside in obvious pass rushing situations to wreak havoc. Onye has only played football for a couple of years, and it doesn’t help his progression that Rhode Island didn’t have high school ball in 2020. Its status is unknown for the spring of 2021 too. I don’t expect Onye to play early in his Notre Dame career, but he could develop into a special player. Runner-up: Devin Aupiu 2020 Choice: Caleb Offord

Mr. Versatile: Khari Gee

His commitment and signing with Notre Dame came together in about a week, so we haven’t had a ton of time to talk about just how good Khari Gee is and will be for the Irish. In talking with sources in South Bend, the staff feels that Gee is a player who can help play a role on the 2021 team too. Gee was asked to play some cornerback to help his team this fall. It’s a position he won’t play at Notre Dame, but he could man up against a big receiver in red zone situations. He could grow into a rover. He could stay slim and be a Kyle Hamilton-esque free safety. His best fit may be at strong safety where he can play all over the field. Gee is an extremely versatile player. Runner-up: Lorenzo Styles Jr. 2020 Choice: Xavier Watts

Instant Impact: Lorenzo Styles Jr.

I missed on this pick last year, but I feel good about Lorenzo Styles. He is too good for Notre Dame to keep off the field. In my opinion, he should at least take over for Notre Dame as the starting punt returner. Styles would’ve been the winner of Mr. Versatile until Gee came into the class. Heck, I may have given Styles both superlatives if it weren’t for Gee. My favorite aspect of Styles as a football player is how smart he is. He’s clearly a former NFL player’s son and is a student of the game. Styles compliments his explosiveness and twitchiness with making smart decisions. Notre Dame’s receiving corps should be wide open next fall – look for Styles to make an impact. Runner-up: Prince Kollie 2020 Choice: Isaiah Pryor

Hidden Gem: JoJo Johnson

There weren’t many “hidden gems” to choose from as most of the whole class was heavily recruited by a handful of Power Five schools. JoJo Johnson is a pretty good choice. The former Cincinnati commitment had a big senior season and won 2020 Post Tribune player of the year honors. The Irish staff loves seeing receiver prospects and turning them into cornerbacks, and Johnson looked great on offense this fall. He also played cornerback and his game is coming along quickly there too. Johnson may not play too early in his Notre Dame career, but he could be a pretty good nickel or field corner. Runner-up: Kahanu Kia 2020 Choice: Alexander Ehrensberger

Favorite Interview: Rocco Spindler