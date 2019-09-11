There are only two freshmen on Notre Dame’s 2019-20 roster, but you could have fooled head coach Muffet McGraw based on what she gleaned from this year’s summer sessions. That’s what happens when you lose all five starters to the WNBA Draft, plus two other potential starters in junior Danielle Patterson (Indiana) and Jordan Nixon (Texas A&M), to transfer. “It seemed like they were all freshmen,” said McGraw of her 10-woman roster, including walk-ons. “It was kind of a feeling among everyone, ‘I’ve really got a shot to play — and in fact I have a shot at starting.’ ”

Muffet McGraw will be in a rebuild phase after losing seven players last year, including all five starters to the WNBA. (Blueandgold.com)

There were at least two takeaways this summer from McGraw. One was the chemistry was better than she anticipated, in part because of the internal knowledge that the massive makeover will require buying in together as a team. “For as diverse as they are, they just meshed really well,” McGraw noted. “We had a lot of fun together.” Second is the Notre Dame audience at home games (sixth in the NCAA last year at 8,434 per game) better not bring their appetite for more free Big Macs at the local McDonald’s whenever the team reaches 88 points. The Fighting Irish scoring average last year ranked No. 1 nationally at 88.6 per game — with Mississippi State second at 86.2, and only two other Power 5 Conference teams finished in the 80s. It might more routinely be “60s Night” at the games. “We’re nowhere near the offensive capabilities that we had in the past, so I’m hoping we can play really good defense because we’re not going to score that many points,” McGraw said. “It’s going to be a complete reversal.”



Whereas the 2018 national champs and 2019 national runners-up knew they could outscore 99.5 percent of the competition without emphasizing defense, this group recognizes it will have to lean more heavily on it. “I did talk about [defense] a lot,” said McGraw of the 2018 and 2019 juggernauts, “It just wasn’t a buy-in from the team. This summer we already had at least three or four people who took charges. Last year it was going to be Abby [Prohaska], and the year before it was going to be Kathryn Westbeld and Koko [Nelson]. I feel like in that way there is more team defense.”

Starting Five Projection The two main certainties in the starting five are Stanford graduate transfer Marta Sniezek at point guard and junior Mikayla Vaughn in the post. A 50-game starter for the powerful Cardinal, Sniezek was sidelined last season because of ulnar collateral ligament surgery, plus torn ligaments in her right thumb. “Marta is just sort of a natural leader, always has played the point so she’s always been in charge,” McGraw said. “What makes her a really good leader is she’s a collaborator. She did not come in and immediately try to take over. She allowed everybody to have her own voice.” The 6-3 Vaughn — the top returning scorer (3.3 points per game) and rebounder (2.4) from last year — thrived off the bench as a freshman early in 2017 during hard-fought road wins versus Oregon State and Western Kentucky before tearing her ACL. On occasion she has battled some tendinitis but remains highly active. “Last year I don’t think she ever really got back to where she was,” McGraw said. “When she was back this summer, she was ahead of where she was as a freshman. I thought she was the most improved player coming back. She’s always been smart and worked hard, but now she was scoring a lot more off the pick and roll, which is a big part of our offense. “We’re definitely leaner in post than we want to be. Four guards probably will have to be the answer all year.” Maybe the biggest X-factor could be 5-10 sophomore guard Katlyn Gilbert, who took a medical redshirt last season following shoulder surgery. Yet in the Vancouver Showcase she provided a glimpse of her abilities against a 29-5 Gonzaga team during an 81-65 Irish victory when she scored 14 points (5-of-8 shooting from the field) and grabbed five rebounds in 33 minutes. “I’m expecting big things from her,” said McGraw of the former McDonald’s All-American. “Just watching us play this summer, she could be somebody we want to give the ball to at the end of the game and is really capable of scoring a lot of different ways. She’s going to be hard to guard. I think she might be our best player coming back even after missing all that time.” Speaking of McDonald’s All-Americans, 6-2 forward Sam Brunelle and 5-10 wing Anaya Peoples both will be called upon for instant impact as freshmen. Brunelle was a top-5 recruit and is the archetype of a stretch four with her three-point shooting. “She can also play inside, but she shoots it so well I don’t want to put her on the block too much,” said McGraw of the potential future face of the program from a player perspective. Peoples is a wing but also the next option behind Sniezek at point. She also has a knack for rebounding, including eight in the McDonald’s All-Star Game in which she tied for team-high scoring honors with 11 points. “And a good defender too,” pointed out McGraw about Peoples. “She and Marta can provide some pressure up top.”