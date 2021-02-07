BOX SCORE For a brief moment, Notre Dame looked like it would have a dramatic role reversal from fourth-quarter anguish and implosion this season that resulted in four defeats. Trailing 61-50 with just under eight minutes remaining on Sunday afternoon at No. 1 Louisville, Notre Dame pulled to within 66-65 and had a chance to take the lead before losing 71-65 . The setback dropped the Fighting Irish to 8-8 overall and 6-6 in the ACC.

Sophomore forward Sam Brunelle tied for the team lead in scoring (10) and paced the squad in rebounds (9) and assists (5) in the loss at Louisville. (Notre Dame Athletics)

Four different Notre Dame players scored 10 points apiece: starters Maddy Westbeld and Mikayla Vaughn, both of whom also hauled in eight rebounds apiece, and off the bench Sam Brunelle (to go with nine rebounds and five assists) plus early entrant point guard Olivia Miles, who was playing in her second college game and tallied three layups in a span of 1:24 during the third quarter. After a three-pointer by Dara Mabrey pulled the Irish to within 66-65, Westbeld made a steal on Louisville’s side of the court and led a 2-on-1 fast break, with Mabrey breaking toward the bucket. Westbeld pulled up for a short jumper instead that rimmed out with 1:18 remaining. National Player of the Year candidate Dana Evans, who finished with 27 points and five assists, then drained a three for Louisville with 58 seconds remaining. Some questionable clock management by the Irish at the end (see "Three Point Play" below) helped result in the final score. In the first quarter, Notre Dame had an early 11-0 run, but Louisville responded with a 9-0 spurt to end the opening 10 minutes with a 21-17 advantage. Another Evans three-point right before halftime gave the Cardinals their largest lead at the time (42-34) going into the intermission. With Miles’ drives to the basket, Notre Dame closed to within 52-50 before the Cardinals ended the third quarter and opened the fourth with a 9-0 run to make it 61-50 prior to the final Irish push coming up short.

Three-Point Play