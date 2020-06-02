It is not rare these days to see high school football recruits make commitments to division one programs during the summer before their junior year. It is more uncommon to see freshmen make early decisions, but that is exactly what Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian School class of 2023 athlete Treyaun Webb did last November, giving an early pledge to Georgia. Since March, Webb has picked up offers from Florida State, Kentucky, Penn State, South Carolina, LSU, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and Ole Miss, in that order.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian School class of 2023 athlete Treyaun Webb was excited to land a scholarship from the Fighting Irish staff Monday. (Rivals.com)

His offer from the Fighting Irish occurred on Monday. The 6-0, 188-pounder tells BlueandGold.com that he was in contact with defensive line coach Mike Elston at first and then started to build a connection with running backs coach Lance Taylor.

Taylor and Webb have already been able to speak a few times, and the Sunshine State standout thinks highly of Taylor already. “He coached [Carolina Panthers running back] Christian MCcafrey, and he said he likes my film and how they use me in different ways,” Webb said. Notre Dame is still working on finding its running back recruit in the 2021 class, plus evaluating and offering ball carriers in the 2022 class. Taylor and Co. clearly love Webb’s talents as a student-athlete to offer him as a rising sophomore.

“I felt blessed and special because that means a lot,” Webb added. “I love the school, academics-wise and football-wise. Coach Taylor can help me reach my full potential.” It won’t be easy for Notre Dame or any other school for that matter to pull Webb away from his Georgia pledge. “Everything is cool with Georgia really,” Webb said. “I talk to them almost every day.” Rivals lists Webb as a cornerback, but many schools see him as an athlete who could play either side of the ball. In Notre Dame’s case, Taylor offering Webb seems to indicate they like his talents primarily at running back.