 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Visit Exceeds Expectations For Elite 2023 OL Cayden Green
football

Notre Dame Exceeds Expectations For Elite 2023 OL Cayden Green

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
A few days before having a dominant performance at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta last month, Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North offensive lineman Cayden Green visited Notre Dame’s campus.

Notre Dame offered Green at the end of May, and he started making plans to visit campus right away. He spent his day in South Bend June 14.

“When you get a Notre Dame offer, you have to take that seriously because of the guys they put in the league, the games they win and the type of games they play in,” Green said. “They bring in national television attention and all of that stuff. You have to take an offer like that seriously, so I wanted to come to campus and meet everyone.”

The Fighting Irish are a prime contender for the top-40 talent from Missouri.
Green, who ranks as the nation’s No. 37 player in the 2023 class, noted that his time at Notre Dame exceeded his expectations.

