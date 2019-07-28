News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-28 19:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Evaluating Rising 2021 Texas WR J. Michael Sturdivant

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Texas wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant is on Notre Dame's radar.

J. Michael Sturdivant is getting familiar with his new home.

A big, intriguing 2021 wide receiver, Sturdivant recently transferred from Blue Valley North in Kansas to Flower Mound Marcus in Texas.

“It’s nice to be in Texas now,” Sturdivant said. “I’ve just seen how much bigger Texas is than every other state with football. I’ve just been trying to get used to the heat. But I’ve been having a lot of fun.”

