Willingboro (NJ) athlete Chris Long is nearing 20 scholarship offers, including over half of the ACC. Although it hasn't been easy, the recruiting process has been an overall enjoyable process for the 6-foot-1, 175-pound three-star class of 2020 recruit.

"It's a blessing," Long said. "Stressful but in a good way."

Long is listed as a wide receiver on his Rivals.com profile, and he's candid that he hopes to play receiver at the next level. However, he's getting some looks by colleges on the defensive side of the ball.

"A lot of schools are looking me at DB too," Long explained. "My heart is set on receiver, but I'm an athlete so I can play wherever coach wants me to play."

Long noted that Notre Dame and Ohio State are recruiting him hard, but neither school has offered him a scholarship to this point. If the Buckeyes or Fighting Irish do offer Long, either would be his biggest school on his offer list to date.