Notre Dame has offered more than 100 prospects in the class of 2019, but the evaluation process isn’t over.
The Irish coaching staff is still hard at work watching film and evaluating potential offers candidates, including Detroit Cass Tech three-star athlete Jalen Graham.
Graham plays mainly defensive back for Cass Tech and said he’s heard from defensive backs coach Todd Lyght on a few occasions.
“He seems like a cool guy and he’s open to talking with me,” Graham said. “I talk to him every few weeks and he’s a down to earth guy.”
Graham said he grew up watching Notre Dame, and has had his eye on the Irish program for a long time.
“I know it’s a winning program,” Graham said. “With Coach Lyght’s resume, I know he knows what he’s talking about.”
Last season, Graham visited Notre Dame with several of his Cass Tech teammates and the three-star said he’s a big fan of the vibe in South Bend.
“We got to see everything.” Graham stated. “Everybody says when you go down there it’s beautiful and it’s a great place. I like it.”
For now, Graham doesn’t hold an Irish offer but a return trip to campus is in the works nonetheless.
“Right now it’s just about getting back to campus,” Graham said. “Coach Lyht said they really like my film and wants to get me down there with my family soon to talk and get to know each other more.”
If the offer does come, Graham said the Irish would easily become one of his top schools.
“It would be really big for me,” Graham said. “It’s a school that I like a lot from growing up and seeing them be a winning program.”
Heading into his senior season, Graham said schools like Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue, Pittsburgh, Kentucky and Missouri are recruiting him the hardest.
Graham said his final decision will come down to the place he feels the most at home.
“A place where I feel comfortable,” Graham said of what he’s looking for in a school. “And where my parents and family feel comfortable as well.”
