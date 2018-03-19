Notre Dame has offered more than 100 prospects in the class of 2019, but the evaluation process isn’t over.

The Irish coaching staff is still hard at work watching film and evaluating potential offers candidates, including Detroit Cass Tech three-star athlete Jalen Graham.

Graham plays mainly defensive back for Cass Tech and said he’s heard from defensive backs coach Todd Lyght on a few occasions.

“He seems like a cool guy and he’s open to talking with me,” Graham said. “I talk to him every few weeks and he’s a down to earth guy.”

Graham said he grew up watching Notre Dame, and has had his eye on the Irish program for a long time.

“I know it’s a winning program,” Graham said. “With Coach Lyght’s resume, I know he knows what he’s talking about.”

Last season, Graham visited Notre Dame with several of his Cass Tech teammates and the three-star said he’s a big fan of the vibe in South Bend.